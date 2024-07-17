Vehicle fire closes I-79 in Marion County

All lanes of Interstate 79 South should reopen by 7 p.m. following a vehicle fire that partially shut the interstate down in Marion County. The fire occurred just before 3 p.m. at mile marker 126 just south of Fairmont. Both lanes were closed while firefighters extinguished the blaze. One lane was reopen as of 5 p.m., but traffic was moving slowly. The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) was urging drivers to seek alternate routes if possible.
