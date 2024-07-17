SIJE 2024 welcomed 14,000 visitors over a spectacular four-day show
Buyers thronged ASEAN’s most important jewellery hub to view, source for and buy some of the world’s most significant gemstonesSINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2024
The 19th edition of the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2024 concluded yesterday, noting a resounding success with 14,000 visitors gracing the highly anticipated event in the region’s jewellery industry calendar at the iconic Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Sands Expo & Convention Centre.
SIJE 2024 was officially opened on 11 July 2024 by Guest-of-Honour Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Also present at the official opening of the show were His Excellency Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei; Mr Giorgio Calveri, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Singapore; Mr Sulistijo Djati Ismojo, Deputy Chief of Mission/Head of Chancery, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore; His Excellency Senarath Dissanayake, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Singapore; His Excellency, Samer Anton Naber, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Singapore; Mr Marco Carniello, Chief Business Officer of IEG Group and Mr. Francesco Santa, CEO of IEG Middle East and International Business Developer of IEG Group.
As Singapore’s most celebrated and longest-running jewellery show, SIJE cemented its status as the region’s premier jewellery hub, attracting trade buyers, jewellery enthusiasts collectors, and industry professionals from Singapore and worldwide.
A showcase of global jewellery excellence:
This year’s edition of SIJE presented an impressive array of 335 jewellery brands from 30 countries, showcasing jewellery and gemstones worth more than USD 250 million. The show provided an all-encompassing platform for jewellers to debut their sterling collections and masterpieces, several of which had never been seen on the global stage. Among the standout pieces were:
• A 100.02-carat Natural Royal Blue Sapphire - Globally unveiled for the very first time in Singapore by Vihari Jewels, this rare gem was cut from a rough sapphire crystal of
over 900 carats and is classified by Gem Research Swisslab (GRS) as 'One Magnificent Gemstone'.
• A 9-carat Pigeon Blood Ruby - Presented by DeGem, this exquisite ruby of Mozambique origin, set in a white gold ring, is valued at SGD 4 million.
• The SGD 3.8 million Jade Necklace - A one-of-a-kind piece by Ivy Masterpiece, featuring 47 Natural Imperial Jadite Beads weighing a total of 691 carats.
• A Natural Fancy Light Pink Diamond Ring - This stunning creation by Ivy Masterpiece features a 4.01-carat pink diamond set in an 18K white gold ring, priced at SGD 1.18 million.
Fostering international trade and business collaboration:
The internationalisation of SIJE 2024 was reflected by the participation of top-notch jewellers from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and the ASEAN region. The Italian Pavilion, a trade initiative by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and supported by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, showcased a contingent of 14 illustrious Italian jewellers, reflecting Italy’s commitment to fostering strong business relationships and enhancing commercial prospects in Singapore and the region.
Indonesia also made a significant presence with its dedicated pavilion, under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Singapore and Bank Indonesia, displaying a dazzling array of pearls and precious gemstones from the archipelago.
Honouring emerging talent:
SIJE 2024 continued its tradition of supporting up-and-coming jewellery designers with the presence of Singapore Jewellery Design Award (SJDA) 2024 winners. This year’s theme, ‘Sustainable Luxury’, challenged designers to blend luxury with sustainability. The competition, organised by the Singapore Jewellers Association (SJA) and supported by Jewellery Design & Management International School (JDMIS), and IEG Asia, celebrated creativity and technical excellence.
An enriching learning experience for visitors:
Over four days, SIJE 2024 served as a hub of knowledge and learning about the world of jewellery and gemstones. The show featured a robust lineup of knowledge-sharing sessions, fashion shows, receptions for enthusiasts and collectors, and community-based activities.
Mrs Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia, the organiser of SIJE 2024, said, “SIJE has solidified its undisputed reputation as the region’s premier jewellery hub with the debut of several important pieces by jewellers from around the world. The presence of Italy's renowned jewellers, including jewellers from Singapore and around the world, represents the exceptional craftsmanship and innovation that our show celebrates. This event not only boosts Italian and European exports to Singapore and the ASEAN region but also strengthens international trade ties between the Asian and European markets. We are thrilled to provide a platform that showcases the best of global jewellery, strengthening connections and opportunities within the global jewellery industry.”
SIJE 2025 - Celebrating two decades of excellence in the jewellery industry in 2025:
The success of SIJE 2024 has set a new benchmark for future editions. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, SIJE remains committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and creating new business opportunities for the jewellery industry.
The 20th edition of SIJE will welcome trade and jewellery enthusiasts, from 17 July to 20 July 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The show is set to mark a momentous milestone of two decades of excellence in jewellery.
Jewellery market insights - Opportunities for made-in-Italy jewellery in Singapore and the regional jewellery market:
According to a January 2024 report(1) by Euromonitor International, the sales of jewellery are unlikely to decline even amongst inflationary pressures and tax increases. Jewellery is projected to continue growing in both retail volume and current value terms, despite the expected economic slowdown due to various macroeconomic factors.
Photos Download Link:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0g2nqiyefgufan2ml9loe/APaem4TG_XHhjeE7dIFzqdU?rlkey=hcnc17112cyz3pkkmcbwk6jtt&st=m7of781a&dl=0
Photos Credit: IEG Asia
About IEG GROUP IN ASIA:
IEG is active in Asia with international brands in the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with Dubai Muscle & Active Show, the Middle East’s leading fitness and body building exhibition, and with JGT in Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent jewellery trade shows; in the People’s Republic of China with CDEPE - Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo, a major trade show for green technologies, and with SIGEP China (organised by IEG China and IEG S.p.A.), the show dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, whose 3rd editions will be held from 24 to 26 April 2025, in partnership with Koelnmesse.
About Vicenzaoro:
IEG also presents the largest show in Europe dedicated to goldsmithing and jewellery, a true business hub for the sector, capable of promoting meetings between the most authoritative players in the gold and jewellery world. Vicenzaoro is the reference business hub for the entire sector and offers a complete experience to exhibitors and visitors. The rich exhibition offer is completed by other strategic and transversal projects. VO Vintage and VO'ClockPrivè, which take place respectively in January and September, are events dedicated to the world of watchmaking. Not only during the exhibitions but also throughout the year, Vicenzaoro offers opportunities for insights, information and culture for its audiences.
About the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2024:
Singapore's most prestigious and longest-running jewellery show, the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) is the largest show for local and international trade, direct buyers and investors. Backed by 18 years of experience, SIJE earns its place as an important showcase for local and international jewellers, designers, manufacturers and exporters to reach out to key buyers in Singapore, ASEAN and beyond.
