Fortifying Singapore's Digital Future at CISO Singapore 2024 (20-21 Aug)

CISO Singapore 2024 brings together the region's top infosec and cyber security leaders to address critical challenges in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Singapore continues to cement its position as a global tech hub, robust cybersecurity measures have never been more crucial. Recent reports from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) indicate a 25% increase in cybercrime cases in 2023, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security strategies.

The highly anticipated CISO Singapore 2024 event is set to take place on August 20-21, 2024, bringing together the region's top information and cyber security leaders to address critical challenges in Singapore's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

CISO Singapore 2024 will tackle key themes essential for Singapore's cyber resilience:

- Governance and Risk Management: Exploring current risk landscapes and enhancing governance practices to tackle new and old threats confidently

- Security Program Management: Tailoring programs to address the evolving threat landscape specific to organizations

- Advanced Security Technologies: Gaining insights into emerging technologies like AI and machine learning to harness their power while managing associated risks

- Regulatory Compliance: Navigating the increasingly complex cyber and privacy regulatory space, particularly in light of new regulations for critical information infrastructure (CII) sectors

The lineup of speakers includes renowned experts, thought leaders, and innovators from companies such as Netflix, PayPal, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Panasonic, SMRT, UOB, Synapxe, Temasek, Agoda, ISACA Singapore, Coinhako, Electrolux, and many more!

As Singapore continues its push towards a digital economy through initiatives like the Smart Nation program, CISO Singapore stands as a critical forum for shaping the future of cybersecurity in the region.

400+ Attendees Expected! Who will be attending:

- Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

- Chief Information Officers (CIOs)

- IT Directors and Managers

- Security Analysts and Engineers

- Risk and Compliance Managers

- Cybersecurity Consultants

- And anyone passionate about cybersecurity!

Event details:

Dates: 20-21 August 2024

Venue: Equarius Hotel, Sentosa, Singapore

Spaces are limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly.

