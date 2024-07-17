Senator Cramer, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Improve CBP Resilience During Hazardous Weather Events

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facilities are often exposed to extreme weather events, posing significant challenges to border security operations, national security, and critical infrastructure. Just last year alone, there were 28 natural disasters across the nation causing at least $92.9 billion in damages, surpassing the previous record of 22 in 2020.

The extreme weather conditions directly challenge the CBP's ability to fulfill its responsibilities, affecting both the safety and well-being of personnel. Given the unique winter weather challenges CBP personnel face at the northern border, it is imperative the agency receives the resources and support it needs.

To enhance CBP preparedness and response to hazardous weather and water events near U.S. borders, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) in introducing the Border Weather Resiliency Act of 2024. The legislation will require the development of a preparedness and response strategy, assessment of past impacts, and implementation of safety protocols to protect personnel, technology, and infrastructure.

Specifically, the legislation seeks to:

Mandate a comprehensive assessment of the impact of extreme hazardous weather events, including severe winter conditions, on the operations, safety of personnel, and infrastructure of CBP.

Require the creation of a mitigation strategy within one year, including extensive consultations with relevant federal departments, emphasizing the need for resilience against both summer and winter weather extremes.

Mandate the establishment of protocols aimed at protecting CBP personnel, migrants, and infrastructure from the adverse effects of extreme weather, with special consideration for the risks posed by winter weather phenomena.

“Northern border states like North Dakota know firsthand how severe snowstorms can hamstring local communities,” said Cramer. “But whether it is a blizzard up North or extreme heat in the South, the Customs and Border Patrol have a vital mission that cannot afford to fail. I joined my colleagues in introducing the Border Weather Resiliency Act, which takes a proactive approach to support Border Patrol agents as they prepare and respond to severe weather events.”

“We are identifying real solutions to address and mitigate the risks of extreme weather impacting our Customs and Border Protection personnel and the infrastructure that keeps our communities safe and fuels our economy,” said Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee and member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

“Customs and Border Protection officers and Border Patrol agents put their lives on the line every day in weather conditions ranging from grueling heat waves, historic downpours, to freezing temperatures,” said Cornyn. “With a record number of crossings over the last few years stretching resources thin, they must identify ways to better protect officers and agents from harsh weather conditions at the border, and this bill would direct them to do just that.”

“Severe weather events are becoming stronger and more frequent every year. This legislation will help us better understand how these events impact Customs and Border Protection personnel who are securing our northern and southern borders. This information will improve our infrastructure and technology, ensure our border security professionals are able to do their jobs more safely, and identify what resources will be needed in the future. I look forward to working with Senator Sinema toward its passage,” said Peters.

Click here for bill text.