Lead Defendant in Long Running Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Extradited to the United States from Mexico

Rodrigo Paez-Quintero, a Mexican national, has been extradited from Mexico to the United States to face charges related to drug trafficking. Paez-Quintero’s surrender to U.S authorities after an extradition proceeding in Mexico demonstrates the ongoing cooperation between the United States and Mexico to combat the influx of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, into the United States.

Paez-Quintero made his initial court appearance today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona in Tucson.

“Our fight against international drug traffickers who spread poison into our communities requires all hands on deck,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “This extradition is yet another example of our partnership with Mexican law enforcement to dismantle deadly cartels and bring drug kingpins to justice.”

“This indictment alleges coordinated conduct to traffic fentanyl and other illicit drugs into Phoenix,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for District of Arizona. “Many thanks to our federal, foreign and sovereign tribal partners for their teamwork and dedication.”

Paez-Quintero is charged in an indictment unsealed today with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl and multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Each count carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million. In the year prior to March 2019, the indictment alleges Paez-Quintero’s involvement in at least nine drug trafficking events from the Lukeville Port of Entry, through Ajo and up to Phoenix. According to numerous open sources, Paez-Quintero is the nephew of jailed Mexican drug kingpin Rafael Caro-Quintero.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Tucson, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Sells, and the FBI Tucson Field Office investigated this case, with substantial assistance from the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the extradition efforts. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Mexico to secure the arrest and extradition of Paez-Quintero.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.