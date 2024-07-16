Governor Abbott Announces 11 Counties Added To Federal Disaster Declaration For April-June Severe Weather

TEXAS, July 16 - July 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved 11 additional Texas counties for the federal disaster declaration for the severe weather and flooding that began on April 26 and occurred through June 5. With this FEMA approval of 11 new counties for Public Assistance programs, qualifying entities in 69 total counties are now eligible to apply.

"The approval of 11 additional counties for the Federal Disaster Declaration will provide critical aid to communities who have been impacted by the severe weather earlier this year," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to provide the necessary resources to support their fellow Texans. Together, we will ensure Texans are able to move forward from recent severe weather and floods."

FEMA approved its Public Assistance program for public infrastructure repairs and emergency work for 11 additional counties, including: Blanco, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Gonzales, Hopkins, McCulloch, Morris, Rains, Sabine, and Titus. FEMA’s Public Assistance program may cover jurisdictional expenses for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities.

Qualifying entities in the following counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program: Anderson, Austin, Baylor, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Brown, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Cochran, Coleman, Concho, Coke, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Eastland, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Gonzales, Grimes, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Hopkins, Houston, Jasper, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Lynn, Madison, McCulloch, Milam, Mills, Montgomery, Morris, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rains, Roberston, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Saba, Shelby, Sterling, Terrell, Titus, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, and Washington. The Governor’s request for Public Assistance for 9 additional Texas counties is still pending review by FEMA.

To date, FEMA has approved its Individual Assistance program for 40 counties for the severe weather and flooding event. Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply: Anderson, Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, and Waller. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance related to the severe weather and flooding incident online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides funding for expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster. The Governor’s request for Individual Assistance for Bosque County remains under review by FEMA.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including: