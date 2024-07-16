Governor Abbott Announces 11 Counties Added To Federal Disaster Declaration For April-June Severe Weather
TEXAS, July 16 - July 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved 11 additional Texas counties for the federal disaster declaration for the severe weather and flooding that began on April 26 and occurred through June 5. With this FEMA approval of 11 new counties for Public Assistance programs, qualifying entities in 69 total counties are now eligible to apply.
"The approval of 11 additional counties for the Federal Disaster Declaration will provide critical aid to communities who have been impacted by the severe weather earlier this year," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to provide the necessary resources to support their fellow Texans. Together, we will ensure Texans are able to move forward from recent severe weather and floods."
FEMA approved its Public Assistance program for public infrastructure repairs and emergency work for 11 additional counties, including: Blanco, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Gonzales, Hopkins, McCulloch, Morris, Rains, Sabine, and Titus. FEMA’s Public Assistance program may cover jurisdictional expenses for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities.
Qualifying entities in the following counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program: Anderson, Austin, Baylor, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Brown, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Cochran, Coleman, Concho, Coke, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Eastland, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Gonzales, Grimes, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Hopkins, Houston, Jasper, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Lynn, Madison, McCulloch, Milam, Mills, Montgomery, Morris, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rains, Roberston, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Saba, Shelby, Sterling, Terrell, Titus, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, and Washington. The Governor’s request for Public Assistance for 9 additional Texas counties is still pending review by FEMA.
To date, FEMA has approved its Individual Assistance program for 40 counties for the severe weather and flooding event. Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply: Anderson, Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker, and Waller. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance related to the severe weather and flooding incident online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides funding for expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster. The Governor’s request for Individual Assistance for Bosque County remains under review by FEMA.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including:
- Readying state emergency response resources on April 25 ahead of wildfire and severe weather threats.
- Issuing a disaster declaration on April 30 for counties affected by recent storms and deploying additional state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and flooding. The Governor first amended his disaster declaration on May 2, updated it further on May 7, amended it again on May 15, added additional counties on May 20, made additional updates on May 26, added five counties on May 30, amended the declaration on June 5, and made an update on June 13.
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to help support local officials with requests for state assistance.
- Holding a briefing on May 6 with local and state officials from impacted areas and providing an update on the state’s robust response efforts in support of local communities.
- Requesting a Federal Disaster Declaration on May 15 for Texas communities impacted by severe storms.
- Securing partial approval of a Federal Disaster Declaration on May 17 for areas of the state affected by severe weather.
- Requesting additional counties be added to the Federal Disaster Declaration on May 19 for Texas communities impacted by severe storms.
