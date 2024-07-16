Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Kitchener Berry Vrbanovic

CANADA, July 16 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Mayor of Kitchener, Berry Vrbanovic, to discuss co-operation on shared priorities, including housing, infrastructure, the funding framework for municipalities in Canada, and the importance of advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Mayor Vrbanovic thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for the federal government’s transformational initiatives that are helping modernize infrastructure and build more homes faster in communities across the country, including the Canada Community-Building Fund and the Housing Accelerator Fund. The two leaders noted how these measures are helping Kitchener realize its ambition and vision to build an inclusive city and a better and fairer future for its residents.

The leaders further discussed the importance of supporting municipalities’ needs to build housing-enabling infrastructure and the federal support being leveraged by Kitchener to implement bold measures that will directly help close local housing gaps. To that end, Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted how the $6 billion Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund and other measures announced in the federal government’s Budget 2024 will help accelerate the construction of the infrastructure communities need to build more homes and support stronger, more inclusive neighbourhoods.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor committed to continue working together to make progress on these important priorities for people in Kitchener, in Ontario, and across Canada.