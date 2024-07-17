InterviewFit Announces Strategic Partnership with QuestionPro: Revolutionising Talent Acquisition Strategies
Our joint venture will further enhance the quality of our training programs and unprecedented access to valuable data. Together, we will enable organisations to make more informed hiring decisions.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuestionPro Inc. is excited to announce its strategic partnership with InterviewFit: one of the leading learning and development programs for hiring managers and talent acquisition teams. This collaboration between the two companies will deliver incomparable insights and revolutionise recruitment processes at companies in Australia and across the globe.
InterviewFit was founded by industry expert Jason Ajai and provides training in comprehensive interviewer skills. With over 14,000 hours of cumulative interviewing experience, InterviewFit has developed its program to greatly increase the outcomes of interviews, reduce hiring time, and improve offer-to-acceptance ratios. The advantages of InterviewFit’s program include the embedding of inclusive and bias-conscious interviewing practices, ease in identifying candidates with a growth mindset, and alignment of values through objective questioning. InterviewFit will now utilise survey technology and advanced data analytics from QuestionPro within its training programs. This will allow InterviewFit to provide more accurate, time-sensitive data of relevance that benefits their clients’ talent acquisition efforts.
"We are excited to be partnering with InterviewFit," said Oscar Mora, Managing Director ANZ | APAC at QuestionPro. "This partnership is in line with our objective to provide innovative survey and research solutions, enabling businesses to make proactive decisions. With our powerful platform now perfectly matching the unparalleled know-how of InterviewFit, clients can access a new depth of insights on their recruitment strategies."
Jason, Founder of InterviewFit, expressed his excitement: "Partnering with QuestionPro means leveraging their cutting-edge survey tools and analytics capabilities. Our joint venture will further enhance the quality of our training programs and provide our clients unprecedented access to valuable data that will help catalyse strategic business growth. Together, we will enable organisations to make more informed hiring decisions and boost their overall talent acquisition process."
About QuestionPro:
QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and market research software that empowers businesses, researchers, and organisations to gain valuable insights through data collection and analysis. With a comprehensive suite of tools and a commitment to innovation, QuestionPro delivers powerful solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
About InterviewFit:
InterviewFit is a preeminent interviewer skills training and development program for Talent Acquisition and Hiring teams. Building on decades of industry experience, InterviewFit offers high-quality, actionable training that helps organisations improve their recruitment outcomes, enhance interviewer performance, and support diversity and inclusion in hiring practices.
