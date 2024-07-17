FEMA Seeking Local Hires to Help Arkansas Recover

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Join the FEMA team and help your community recover from the May 24-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. FEMA is looking for residents in or near Springdale with experience in customer service, logistics, environmental protection, engineering or emergency management.

FEMA looks for people with the skills, the compassion and the desire to help friends and family with their recovery process, while providing FEMA with insights into the local community’s unique needs. These are full-time, 120-day positions that may be extended based on operational needs.

You can find more information on the specific open positions and how to apply at USAjobs.Gov. Search for keyword “Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)” and the location of Springdale, AR.

Keep checking back. Listings change as positions are announced and filled.

For the latest information on disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.