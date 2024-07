New Coffee Shop In Historic Atlanta Neighborhood

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- **Contact:**Café BartiqueEmail: admin@cafebartique.comPhone: (404) 343-1780**Café Bartique Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony**afé Bartique announces the grand opening of its new location at 2315 Cascade Road. The celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with Atlanta city dignitaries on **Friday, (July 19. 2024], from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM**.Café Bartique offers a cozy ambiance ideal for relaxation and enjoying quality food and beverages. The grand opening will feature special lunch and drink offerings, including a caramel macchiato cupcake, which has quickly become popular among patrons.Live music will be provided by William MrJonz Jones (@mrjonz), adding to the festive atmosphere. The event is open to the community, welcoming all to experience the unique offerings of Café Bartique.Café Bartique provides a variety of hot and cold beverages, along with an all-day menu that includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. The café is committed to preserving the local community’s history while fostering a sense of belonging. It serves as a cultural hub, a gathering place, and a catalyst for positive change and creative expression.Sustainability is a core value at Café Bartique, with efforts focused on minimizing environmental impact and giving back to the community. The café aims to create a welcoming environment where every cup of coffee contributes to the vibrant local narrative.**Event Details:****Date & Time:**Friday, [July 19. 2024]11:00 AM - 1:00 PM**Location:**Café Bartique2315 Cascade RoadAtlanta, GA 30311**Social Media:** @cafebartique**Event Hashtags:** #coffeeshopelite #cascadeheightsatlFor more information, please contact:admin@cafebartique.com(404) (404) 343-1780###