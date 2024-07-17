Submit Release
New Coffee Shop In Historic Atlanta Neighborhood

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **Contact:**
Café Bartique
Email: admin@cafebartique.com
Phone: (404) 343-1780

**Café Bartique Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony**

afé Bartique announces the grand opening of its new location at 2315 Cascade Road. The celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with Atlanta city dignitaries on **Friday, (July 19. 2024], from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM**.

Café Bartique offers a cozy ambiance ideal for relaxation and enjoying quality food and beverages. The grand opening will feature special lunch and drink offerings, including a caramel macchiato cupcake, which has quickly become popular among patrons.

Live music will be provided by William MrJonz Jones (@mrjonz), adding to the festive atmosphere. The event is open to the community, welcoming all to experience the unique offerings of Café Bartique.

Café Bartique provides a variety of hot and cold beverages, along with an all-day menu that includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. The café is committed to preserving the local community’s history while fostering a sense of belonging. It serves as a cultural hub, a gathering place, and a catalyst for positive change and creative expression.

Sustainability is a core value at Café Bartique, with efforts focused on minimizing environmental impact and giving back to the community. The café aims to create a welcoming environment where every cup of coffee contributes to the vibrant local narrative.

**Event Details:**
**Date & Time:**
Friday, [July 19. 2024]
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

**Location:**
Café Bartique
2315 Cascade Road
Atlanta, GA 30311

**Social Media:** @cafebartique
**Event Hashtags:** #coffeeshopelite #cascadeheightsatl

For more information, please contact:
admin@cafebartique.com
(404) (404) 343-1780

###

Kysii Ingram
Cafe Bartique
+1 404-343-1780
admin@cafebartique.com

New Coffee Shop In Historic Atlanta Neighborhood

