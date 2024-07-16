Submit Release
News Release – DOH Monitoring Kauaʻi Brushfire for Air Quality and Behavioral Health Impacts

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

DOH MONITORING KAUAʻI BRUSHFIRE FOR AIR QUALITY AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH IMPACTS
 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 15, 2024                                                                                                            24-101

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is monitoring a brushfire that began in Hanapēpē and forced the evacuation of Kaumakani residents on July 15.

As changing conditions may result in impacts to air quality, residents and visitors are advised to be prepared for and aware of the surrounding conditions. DOH encourages impacted residents and visitors to take appropriate actions to protect against smoke exposure. Additional information to plan, prepare and protect yourself before, during and after a wildfire can be found at the American Lung Association’s website at: https://www.lung.org/clean-air/emergencies-and-natural-disasters/wildfires.

Persons with asthma should prepare for poor air quality conditions resulting from the brushfire by having an evacuation plan and kit of emergency supplies, including their asthma medications. If evacuation is not necessary, designate a room that can be closed off from outside air. People with asthma are also encouraged to have an Asthma Action Plan. An Asthma Action Plan is a useful tool that includes:

  • Signs to look for when symptoms such as wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath get worse;
  • Medicines to take based on signs, symptoms, or peak flow measurements (if used); and
  • Instructions for breathing emergencies.

For more information and to download an Asthma Action Plan, visit ControlAsthma.hawaii.gov.

Hawaiʻi CARES is available for those who are experiencing mental health impacts related to the fire. The Hawaiʻi CARES 988 crisis line is available 24/7 for anyone needing mental health support. Call or text 988 or call 1-800-753-6879 or 808-832-3100 to access the crisis line.

# # #

Media Contact:

Stephen J. Downes

Director of Communications

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4417

[email protected]

