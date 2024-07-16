FG Communities Acquires Manufactured Housing Community in Burlington, North Carolina

Acquisition of community increases presence near North Carolina’s vibrant and growing Research Triangle region

Mooresville, NC, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce the acquisition of a manufactured housing community in Burlington, North Carolina. Located within minutes of downtown Burlington, the community contains approximately 34 homesites, including 6 single-family homes, on over 16 acres.

Burlington is located along a busy corridor of Interstate 85 in the central part of the state. Places that can be reached in under an hour by car from the Burlington manufactured housing community: Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh. The Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area of North Carolina is known as the Research Triangle, an area that has experienced outpaced economic growth versus the rest of the U.S.

Burlington, like many popular areas in North Carolina, has seen a significant increase in housing prices over the last several years. The Burlington manufactured housing community provides an affordable option for our residents.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We’ve already acquired several manufactured housing communities in the area and this acquisition further solidifies our presence. The Burlington community is an attractive addition to our portfolio. The property is located along a busy corridor of Interstate 85, near the Research Triangle. We believe this area will continue to see outpaced growth over the long-term.”

About FGÒ Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of over 30 manufactured housing communities with over 900 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Source:

FG Communities

Michael Anise, CEO ir@fgcommunities.com https://fgcommunities.com