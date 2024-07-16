USS New York Wins the CNO Award for Atlantic Fleet

The award is presented annually by the Chief of Naval Operations to one ship in the Atlantic Fleet and one in the Pacific Fleet based on overall readiness and includes a small monetary stipend, which will be given to the ship's Morale, Welfare and Recreation fund to benefit crewmembers. New York's crew was cited for their indomitable spirit, superior performance and consistently high standards of readiness.

“The Sailors, senior enlisted leaders, and officers of USS New York represent the best fighting force ever gathered,” said Capt. Ben Oakes, New York’s commanding officer. “I am extremely proud of this team and all that they accomplished in the past year. There is no doubt that we are ready and will continue to perform at our highest while forward deployed. I could not be more honored to bring this award back home to New York where it all started with one young girl’s patriotic act out of love for her country.”

This marks the second time New York was selected to receive this prestigious award. In May 2014, New York was selected as the fiscal year 2013 winner amongst the amphibious ships of the Atlantic Fleet.

The Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund was established in 1917 by the New York Tribune Association. It was initiated by a letter written by 13-year-old Marjorie Sterrett, February 1916. Marjorie, who lived in Brooklyn, contributed her weekly allowance of a dime to "Help build a battleship for Uncle Sam." Prior to World War II, income from this fund was used to pay prizes annually to turret and gun crews making the highest scores in short-range battle practice, as well as submarine crews making the highest scores in torpedo firing. It is now used to recognize those ships which display battle efficiency and emphasize readiness and fitness of the ship. Accordingly, the reward has been used to recognize the most battle-efficient or battle-ready warship on each coast.

The ship, whose motto is “Strength, Forged through Sacrifice… Never Forget,” was commissioned in 2007 as the fifth ship in the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. She is one of three ships named to commemorate the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, when over 3,000 people lost their lives in terrorist attacks in New York City.

New York departed Norfolk, Virginia on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations on May 22 as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC).

The WSP ARG consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS New York, Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and embarked 24th MEU (SOC).

The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) providing strategic speed and agility, ensuring U.S. Marines are prepared to respond and protect U.S. national security interests around the globe. The MEU can respond rapidly from longer ranges with greater capabilities across the spectrum of military conflict.

You can follow USS New York’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram (@uss_newyork).

To learn more about WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) “Team of Teams,” visit their DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu.