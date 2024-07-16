Spring Chinook Salmon Fishery Update (7/16/2024): Clearwater River Return, Rapid River Run, and Hells Canyon Fisheries

Hi everybody.

This will be my last weekly spring Chinook Salmon update for the season. As a heads up, the North Fork Clearwater River has now been closed to all salmon fishing. We expect minimal effort and harvest in those fisheries that remain open. For that reason, those fisheries currently open will likely remain open until the end of the season – August 10, 2024. We will send out a notice if any other closures occur before then.

Because this is my last spring Chinook Salmon update of the season, I am sticking to my tradition by providing a rough forecast for next year’s return. You can view this forecast at the end of this update.

HARVEST SHARES

Harvest shares for the different Chinook Salmon fisheries in the Clearwater Region are shown in the table below. Harvest shares as of July 16, 2024 are 4,755 adult fish for the Clearwater River Return fishery (darker peach row), 2,449 for the Rapid River Return fishery (darker blue row), 822 for the Hells Canyon fishery (green row), and 244 for the Lochsa Summer Run fishery.