Southeast Crescent Regional Commission Announces State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) Grants in Alabama

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) announced five recipients of $1.18 million through inaugural grant program.

MONTGOMERY, AL, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced five grant recipients for the inaugural State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program. This flagship grant program aims to revitalize and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The $19 million investment will fund projects that align with priorities identified in SCRC’s authorizing statute, Five-Year Strategic Plan, and State Economic Development Plans. Each state’s grant allocation was determined using a four-pronged formula based on equality, total regional population, total distressed population, and each state’s distressed area in square miles.

Of the $19 million appropriated to the SEID grant program, $5 million came through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). BIL is a key component of the Investing in America agenda which equips local communities with the resources needed to drive bottom-up, middle-out economic growth that delivers new jobs and opportunities to families, workers, and small businesses.

In Alabama, five projects have been selected to receive funding totaling $1.18 million. Of the projects awarded in the state, 25% are located in distressed counties, 75% in transitional counties, and 60% are infrastructure projects.

Federal Co-Chair, Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, stated, “We are pleased to launch the SEID program and support transformational projects in Alabama communities. These investments will not only enhance essential infrastructure, but also stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents within SCRC’s footprint in the state.”

“Investments in Alabamians’ quality of life always pay dividends, and I am looking forward to the impact that these projects will have in improving needs like mental health assistance and sewer infrastructure as well as providing educational opportunities and training our workforce,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I am appreciative of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission’s partnership and the benefit that these first grants from the State Economic and Infrastructure Development grant program will bring to Alabama.”

The five Alabama grantees are:

City of Brundidge: Sewer System Overhaul

The City of Brundidge will receive $500,000 in SEID funding to address critical issues in its aging sanitary sewer system. This project involves replacing eight-inch sewer mains along Nassau, Pine, and Lawson streets, and overhauling the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). With a total project cost estimated at $1,541,300, the improvements will be funded through a combination of SEID funds and ADEM Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) grants and loans. This project will enhance sewer services for all 2,073 residents and 56 businesses in Brundidge, addressing urgent public health concerns and meeting regulatory standards.

Town of Brantley: South Central Alabama Mental Health Rural Crisis Diversion Center

The Town of Brantley will receive $155,000 to extend water and sewer services to support the South Central Alabama Mental Health (SCAMH) Rural Crisis Diversion Center. This new facility, the first of its kind in rural Alabama, will provide 24/7 mental health crisis intervention services. With a total project cost of $809,875, the center is expected to create 65 jobs and stimulate local economic growth. The project demonstrates Brantley’s proactive approach to community development and its commitment to improving local mental health services.

Troy University Arboretum: Educational and Recreational Enhancements

Troy University will receive $162,266 to enhance educational opportunities and recreational access at its Arboretum. The project includes restoring the Hickory Loop Nature Trail, creating a wildlife viewing area, and installing pedestrian bridges and boardwalks to improve accessibility. The initiative aims to provide hands-on learning experiences for students and promote environmental stewardship. This project aligns with state initiatives to promote outdoor recreation and conservation efforts, benefiting the broader Wiregrass Region.

OPAL Community Capital: Supporting Economic Growth in Low-Income Areas

The establishment of OPAL Community Capital as a new Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) will support economic growth in low-income areas of Alabama. The $226,664 project will focus on scaling economic initiatives, supporting rural businesses, and investing in viable projects in Dothan, Mobile, Montgomery, and Enterprise. In two years, it aims to engage at least eight communities, boost capital investments, and support minority and women-owned enterprises through programs like the Community Growth Accelerator and Innovative Business Pipeline Initiative.

Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries will receive a $138,046 grant to address economic disparities in the counties of Houston, Mobile, Montgomery, and Pike by focusing on workforce development for high school and college students, and adults with disabilities. Partnering with educational institutions and recycling employers, the project aims to provide training, internships, and jobs in the recycled materials industry.

For more information about the SEID grant program and other SCRC initiatives, please contact SCRC at info@scrc.gov.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership dedicated to promoting economic development and improving the quality of life for 51.1 million residents in the 428 counties in the Southeast Crescent footprint. Through strategic investments and collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, SCRC aims to address challenges and promote opportunities throughout the region. Visit scrc.gov.