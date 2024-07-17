Southeast Crescent Regional Commission Announces State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) Grants in Virginia

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, SCRC Federal Co-Chair

RICHMOND, VA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced four grant recipients from the inaugural State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program. This flagship grant program aims to revitalize and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The $19 million investment will fund projects that align with priorities identified in SCRC’s authorizing statute, Five-Year Strategic Plan, and State Economic Development Plans. Each state’s grant allocation was determined using a four-pronged formula based on equality, total regional population, total distressed population, and each state’s distressed area in square miles.

Of the $19 million appropriated to the SEID grant program, $5 million came through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). BIL is a key component of the Investing in America agenda which equips local communities with the resources needed to drive bottom-up, middle-out economic growth that delivers new jobs and opportunities to families, workers, and small businesses.

In Virginia, four projects have been selected to receive funding totaling $1.5 million. Of the projects awarded, 71% are in distressed communities and 100% are infrastructure projects.

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair, stated, “The inaugural SEID grants represent a commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities in Virginia. SCRC looks forward to the positive impacts these projects will have on local infrastructure and economic development.”

The four Virginia grantees are:

Campbell County Economic Development Department: Seneca Commerce Park Grading JKL Sites Project

The Campbell County Economic Development Department will receive $202,459 to address the challenges of attracting and retaining manufacturing businesses by enhancing the region's workforce and infrastructure. The project involves creating a 100,000-square-foot pad-ready site by combining lots J, K, and a part of L. This includes clearing vegetation, grading, installing storm sewers, erosion controls, and stabilizing the site with grass and landscaping. These improvements will enable Campbell County to attract new businesses and industries, enhance job creation, and stimulate the local economy.

Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation: SCDHC Emporia Rail Depot Townhomes

The Emporia Rail Depot Townhomes project will address the urgent need for affordable housing in Emporia, Virginia, where no new rental units have been built since 2003. The project will develop 52 affordable townhomes on a 4.4-acre city-owned lot in the Historic Downtown Belfield District, featuring 42 three-bedroom units and 10 one-bedroom units, with eight units handicap accessible. Additionally, the project includes a 750-square-foot community center and a playground. The $350,000 SCRC award will be used for sidewalk and utility improvements, and broadband expansion in Emporia.

Industrial Development Authority of Brunswick County, Virginia: Brunswick County Produce Project

The Industrial Development Authority of Brunswick County will receive $500,000 in funding for the Brunswick County Produce Processing (BCPP) Facility. The project aims to tackle the regional challenge of inadequate agricultural infrastructure that affects small and midsized farms. By providing essential processing and distribution facilities, the project will enable farmers to diversify and expand operations, enhancing profitability and sustainability. The BCPP will reduce the upfront costs of washing, cooling, packaging, and shipping produce, lowering market entry barriers and reducing risks to farmers.

The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust: Oak Grove Resilience - Building a Brighter Future Together

The Oak Grove Townhomes project, led by the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust (MWCLT) in partnership with Lynx Ventures, aims to address Richmond's severe affordable housing shortage by constructing 15 townhomes for low and moderate-income families. The project, which includes 2–3-bedroom units averaging 1,010 square feet, is set to begin construction in the summer of 2024 and finish by the summer of 2026. The $500,000 SCRC award will exclusively support the development of infrastructure within the Oak Grove project. The funding will be used for the planning and construction of roads, traffic signage, sewer system implementation, and utilities.

For more information about the SEID grant program and other SCRC initiatives, contact SCRC at info@scrc.gov.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership dedicated to promoting economic development and improving the quality of life for 51.1 million residents in the 428 counties in the Southeast Crescent footprint. Through strategic investments and collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, SCRC aims to address challenges and promote opportunities throughout the region. Visit scrc.gov.