Infant Crisis Services To Add Two BabyMobiles Through Oklahoma Human Services Food Insecurity Grant

Oklahoma Human Services grants $412,500 to Infant Crisis Services for purchase of two new mobile formula, food, and diaper banks.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma Human Services recently awarded $20.6 million in Food Insecurity Grant funds to more than 150 food programs across the state. Among those recipients is Infant Crisis Services, who received $412,500 to go toward adding two additional BabyMobiles to their programming. Since 2013, the unique BabyMobile program has grown to bring life-sustaining food, formula, and diapers across 29 Oklahoma Counties.

“The BabyMobile program drastically increased our reach 10 years ago and has continued to allow us to meet the growing needs of our rural neighbors,” said Miki Farris, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Infant Crisis Services. “Being able to add two more of these mobile units to our fleet will increase our footprint of ensuring no baby goes hungry. We are incredibly humbled to be trusted with these funds, knowing that parents across the state will find relief and hope when they are able to feed their tiniest family members.”

Funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) dollars, Oklahoma Human Services’ Food Insecurity Grant was designed to support the availability of and access to affordable and nutritious foods across Oklahoma in areas that have been negatively and/or disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BabyMobile program has served over 37,000 infants and toddlers, saving Oklahoma families $3.1 million in formula, food, and diaper costs. With 1 in 5 Oklahoma children currently at risk of malnutrition, the early intervention provided by the BabyMobiles plays a vital role in decreasing behavioral and physical deficits that can happen when an infant misses just one meal.

“When individuals have access to enough food, including healthy, nutritious foods, it reduces stress on other areas of their lives,” said Deborah Smith, Oklahoma Human Services Deputy Director of Oklahoma Human Services. “Working together, we can eradicate food insecurity and create opportunities for our neighbors to not only survive, but to thrive. We are proud to support these organizations as they serve even more people in their communities.”

Plans for the two new BabyMobiles are currently in progress, with the agency anticipating their arrival in about nine months, a fitting timeline for an organization focused on babies.

About Infant Crisis Services: Infant Crisis Services is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides life-sustaining food, formula, and diapers to babies and toddlers in crisis because no baby should go hungry. The agency provides life-sustaining services to over 20,000 infants and toddlers each year. Learn more at www.infantcrisis.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Oklahoma Human Services

Oklahoma Human Services offers help and hope to more than one million Oklahomans each year through a wide range of services and support that promote their safety, independence and wellbeing. Learn more at https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs.html and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.