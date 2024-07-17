Southeast Crescent Regional Commission Announces State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grants in North Carolina

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, SCRC Federal Co-Chair

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced 10 recipients to receive $4 million through inaugural grant program.

RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced ten recipients from the inaugural State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program. This flagship grant program aims to revitalize and spur economic development across counties in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The $19 million investment will fund projects that align with priorities identified in SCRC’s authorizing statute, Five-Year Strategic Plan, and State Economic Development Plans. Each state’s grant allocation was determined using a four-pronged formula based on equality, total regional population, total distressed population, and each state’s distressed area in square miles.

Of the $19 million appropriated to the SEID grant program, $5 million came through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). BIL is a key component of the Investing in America agenda which equips local communities with the resources needed to drive bottom-up, middle-out economic growth that delivers new jobs and opportunities to families, workers, and small businesses.

In North Carolina, ten projects have been selected to receive funding totaling $4 million. Of the projects awarded, 92% are located in distressed communities and 80% are infrastructure projects.

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair, stated, “SCRC is proud to support these innovative projects in North Carolina through the inaugural SEID grant program. This marks a significant step in our efforts to uplift communities across the Southeast Crescent region. We look forward to witnessing the sustainable change and growth these projects will bring in the state.”

"This Commission does critical work to foster economic growth in North Carolina and across the entire Southeast Crescent Region," said Governor Roy Cooper. "These grants will fund projects across North Carolina to help make important infrastructure improvements and spur economic development."

The ten North Carolina grantees are:

Low-Pressure Pump Station - Henderson, NC

The City of Henderson will receive $500,000 for the installation of a low-pressure pump station. This project aims to alleviate environmental health impacts, enhance residents' quality of life, and address housing stock shortages in the community by replacing problematic septic systems in the Main St. area.

Lumberton LS#21 Resiliency Upgrade

The City of Lumberton will receive $440,000 for the elevation and flood-proofing of the LS#21 sewer lift station. This project aims to prevent disruptions to sewer operations during flood events, mitigate the risk of untreated sewage entering the Lumber River, and support industrial and economic stability in the area.

Water System Rehabilitation - Columbus County

Columbus County will receive $500,000 for upgrading the Riegelwood Subdivision's aging water distribution system. This project involves replacing Asbestos Cement (AC) water mains with PVC mains, upgrading infrastructure, and installing AMI-capable meters for 175 residential connections to ensure a safe and sustainable source of clean drinking water.

Ponzer Water Tank Restoration and Resiliency Project

Hyde County will receive $264,000 for the full restoration of the interior and exterior surfaces of the Ponzer Water Tank. This project aims to improve water access and safety in the area, especially considering the high organics content in the groundwater and the tank's exposure to a saltwater environment.

Project Waco - Laurinburg Maxton Airport Commission

The Laurinburg Maxton Airport Commission will receive $500,000 for the rehabilitation and enhancement of the sewer collection system. This project aims to reduce inflow and infiltration, preserve wastewater treatment capacity, and support existing industries while attracting new businesses to stimulate job creation.

Lenoir Community College: Aviation Academy

Lenoir Community College (LCC) will receive $285,480 in SEID funding to expand its Aviation Center for Excellence (ACE) within the North Carolina Global TransPark (NCGTP). This project aims to meet the growing demand for skilled aviation mechanics in eastern North Carolina, providing training and certification programs that align with the needs of major employers like Draken International and Spirit AeroSystems. The project focuses on workforce development to support the region's economic growth in the aviation sector.

Roanoke-Chowan Community College: Weld to Work Pipeline

Roanoke-Chowan Community College (R-CCC) will receive $470,140 to launch the Weld to Work Pipeline project, targeting Hertford, Bertie, and Northampton Counties. This initiative aims to offer accessible and affordable short-term welding training to increase the number of skilled welders in the workforce. The project includes financial assistance to overcome transportation and tuition barriers and leverages community education centers to boost enrollment.

Town of Stoneville: Water System Improvements

The Town of Stoneville will receive $500,000 to improve its water system infrastructure, benefiting a low-income residential area. This project aims to address critical issues of low system pressure and improve public health outcomes by ensuring compliance with NC Public Water Supply standards. The improvements will enhance the quality of life for residents and support sustainable community development.

Town of Tabor City: Tabor City Business Incubator

The Town of Tabor City has been awarded $496,000 for the Tabor City Business Incubator project, aimed at revitalizing its Central Business District (CBD). This initiative will provide incubator space for start-up businesses, stimulate private investment, and create new job opportunities in the area. The project aligns with efforts to promote economic growth and support local entrepreneurship in Tabor City.

Frontier Warren: Developing Frontier Warren’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Frontier Warren will receive $80,000 to expand its business incubator and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Warren County. This project, in partnership with Research Triangle Park (RTP) and the Town of Warrenton, aims to increase capacity and resources for local small businesses. It will offer specialized entrepreneurial education, networking opportunities, and mentorship to empower entrepreneurs and stimulate economic vitality in rural North Carolina.

