East Turkistan Government in Exile Urges U.S. Recognition and Support During Captive Nations Week

Statement on Captive Nations Week by East Turkistan Government in Exile President Mamtimin Ala

Condemning the Chinese occupation of East Turkistan, the root of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity faced by our people, is a critical step towards justice and freedom.” — Salih Hudayar, ETGE Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States observes Captive Nations Week, the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) calls upon the U.S. and the global community to remember the ongoing plight of East Turkistan under Chinese occupation.

On October 12, 1949, the People's Republic of China (PRC) invaded East Turkistan, and on December 22, 1949, the independent East Turkistan Republic was overthrown following the assassination of its leaders, which was facilitated by the Soviet Union in support of the PRC occupation.

In 1955, the PRC rebranded much of East Turkistan as the so-called "Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," a move designed to legitimize its occupation and suppress the East Turkistani people's desire for liberty and independence. However, for the past 74 years and continuing, the East Turkistani people have steadfastly resisted Chinese occupation, seeking to restore their freedom and independence.

The Captive Nations Law, enacted by the United States on July 17, 1959, underscores the imperative of upholding the aspirations for liberty and independence among captive nations. East Turkistan, also known as Turkistan, along with Tibet and many other nations—the majority of whom are free and independent today—were listed among these captive nations.

East Turkistan, home to the Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples, remains a captive nation, enduring severe repression, systematic genocide, and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Chinese government.

“The East Turkistan Government in Exile reiterates our urgent call to the U.S. Government and U.S. Congress to formally recognize East Turkistan as a country occupied by China,” stated Salih Hudayar, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security of the East Turkistan Government in Exile. “Condemning the Chinese occupation of East Turkistan, the root of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity faced by our people, is a critical step towards justice and freedom,” he further added.

The ETGE urges the U.S. Senate to swiftly pass the Uyghur Policy Act (S.1252), by including the establishment of a Special Coordinator for East Turkistani/Uyghur Issues at the U.S. State Department as passed in H.R.2766 by U.S. House of Representatives on February 15, 2024. This legislation is vital to ensuring that the plight of East Turkistan is addressed with the urgency it deserves and that a coordinated, whole-of-government response is implemented to address China’s ongoing campaign of colonization, genocide, and occupation.

Furthermore, the ETGE calls on the U.S. Government to treat East Turkistan on par with Tibet by confronting and countering China's relentless propaganda, cultural and physical destruction, and systematic genocide in Occupied East Turkistan.

“The United States and all free nations must counter China's efforts to erase East Turkistan and support our right to external self-determination,” said Dr. Mamtimin Ala, President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile. “Upholding the Captive Nations Law’s principles, especially supporting the desire for liberty and independence, is essential for global justice and freedom,” he added.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile remains steadfast in advocating for the freedom and independence of East Turkistan. We stand in solidarity with all captive nations and urge the international community to uphold the principles of liberty and justice.