Biden-Harris Administration Announces $19M Investment through Southeast Crescent Regional Commission’s Grant Program

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) invests $19M into 57 community projects to address poverty and promote economic growth spanning six states.

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) has announced 57 grant recipients from the inaugural State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program.

This flagship grant program is designed to revitalize communities and spur economic development in 129 counties in six Southeast Crescent states - Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The $19 million SEID grant program will fund projects that align with priorities identified in SCRC’s authorizing statute, Five-Year Strategic Plan, and State Economic Development Plans.

Each state’s grant allocation was determined using a four-pronged formula based on equality, total regional population, total distressed population, and each state’s distressed area in square miles.

Of the $19 million appropriated to the SEID grant program, $5 million came through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). BIL is a key component of the Investing in America agenda which equips local communities with the resources needed to drive bottom-up, middle-out economic growth that delivers new jobs and opportunities to families, workers, and small businesses.

SCRC Federal Co-Chair, Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, remarked, “The inaugural SEID grant program represents a significant step toward addressing longstanding economic challenges experienced by a significant number of residents in the region. By investing in community-based projects, SCRC is laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and improved quality of life.”

National Economic Advisor, Lael Brainard, stated, “Under President Biden’s leadership, today’s awards are fueling comeback stories in communities across the Southeast Crescent region through investing in local infrastructure, workforce training, and small business support.”

The Commission worked closely with the Office of the Governor in each participating state. Designees from their offices reviewed submissions from both stages of the application process, ensuring a thorough and localized evaluation.

The SEID program received an overwhelming response during the pre-application phase, with 363 entities requesting $119.2 million in funding for community projects. Of those demonstrating an interest, 136 were invited to submit a full application. At the close of the application phase, 103 entities submitted a full application, requesting over $36 million.

"The launch of the SEID grant program is a testament to the progress SCRC is making to improve the quality of life for our people," said Governor Henry McMaster, former SCRC States’ Co-Chair. "By enhancing our infrastructure through these grants, we provide a critical boost to communities where it is needed the most."

The 57 projects selected will serve 129 counties, of which 103 or 80% are designated as distressed. Additionally, 40 or 70% of projects funded are categorized as infrastructure projects - representing a $15.4 million investment in laying the foundation for sustainable economic development and growth in the region.

The awards exceed SCRC’s statutory requirements to allocate 50% of funding to support projects in distressed communities and 40% to infrastructure projects. The results demonstrate SCRC’s commitment to address critical infrastructure needs in the more distressed areas within its footprint.

"Infrastructure investment in the southeastern United States is critical for millions of people who call it home," replied Governor Roy Cooper, SCRC’s newly elected States’ Co-Chair. "These grants along the Southeast Crescent region will update that infrastructure to create jobs and promote economic growth."

For more information about the State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program and the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC), please visit scrc.gov.



About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership dedicated to promoting economic development and improving the quality of life for 51.1 million residents in the 428 counties in the Southeast Crescent footprint. Through strategic investments and collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, SCRC aims to address challenges and promote opportunities throughout the region.