Caregivers Indicted, Charged with Neglect of Vulnerable Adult

CARTER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division into reports of neglect involving a vulnerable adult has resulted in the arrest of two caregivers.

In March, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, special agents began investigating an allegation of neglect involving a vulnerable adult in Elizabethton. During the investigation, agents determined that on March 17th, Kwabena Kwakye, while employed as a caregiver, was involved in a vehicle crash with the victim and left the scene of the incident to evade authorities. He was later located by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with numerous traffic and drug-related offenses.

In May, TBI agents received another report involving the abuse and neglect of the same victim. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Polly Ridinger, while employed as a caregiver, failed to monitor the victim, resulting in him urinating on himself, removing his clothing, and leaving the residence. Ridinger did not notice the victim was locked out of the residence until another staff member arrived.

On July 8th, a Carter County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kwabena Kwakye (DOB: 4/10/79) and Polly Ridinger (DOB: 5/7/99) each with one count of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. Both individuals were employed by Support Solutions out of Greeneville at the time the incidents occurred. On Tuesday, they were arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

