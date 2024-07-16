Sen. Cramer: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards More Than $1 Million to North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a discretionary award of $1,140,635 to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services for a cooperative agreement under the Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP). The HPP provides funding to support recipients’ capacity to plan for and respond to large-scale emergencies and disasters.
