Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,277 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Cramer: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards More Than $1 Million to North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a discretionary award of $1,140,635 to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services for a cooperative agreement under the Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP). The HPP provides funding to support recipients’ capacity to plan for and respond to large-scale emergencies and disasters.

You just read:

Sen. Cramer: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards More Than $1 Million to North Dakota

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more