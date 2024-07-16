Every Week Cyber Crime News Headliners only seems to get worse

Excelitte Features to Include 4-Factor Authentication

The list of reported successful cyber incidents globally continues to grow exponentially across both public & private sectors and it is likely to get worse.

Traditionally most cyber security products have focussed on securing the IT Network via Access Mgmt, developing tools that provide 100% security for data as a last line of defense has to be the answer” — Valentine Wats

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- united Health, Medisecure, North Korea breaching the accounts of 100 South Korean Ministry of Defense personnel, Australian utility provider Sumo, Firstmac - US Mortgage Lender, Dropbox, London Drugs – Canadian Pharmaceutical company, U.S. drug Cencora, etc, the list is endless, and continuously growing.Governance, Best Practices, Punitive Legislation, and existing Information Technology security techniques such as Firewalls, Zero-Trust, and 2-factor authentication are not enough to secure the large volumes of big data we generate and store on digital devices.To stand any chance of mitigating these attacks or stopping these headliner news items, there needs to be a significant mindset change on how to fight Cyber Crime, especially by IT Security Experts, Cyber Security, and IT Professionals alike.Methods and techniques that worked 15 to 20 years ago are unlikely to suffice now, especially since the amount of sensitive data we now generate, capture, or save has grown exponentially.Cybercrime attack patterns have become more sophisticated, highly organised, and automated.The mindset must now be also to use advanced automation techniques across encryption, 4-factors of Authentication to include Biometrics in the same amount of time to complete 2-factors, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics to pre-empt, deter, defend, and impede these attacks.The tactics and approach to fighting Cyber Crime needs to be completely steeped in automation and newer advanced Information Technology Precepts otherwise many more organisations will become victims and all our data globally will remain vulnerable to successful Cyber Attacks. Excelitte leverages all the above methods, and techniques to include continuous research/development work to establish newer alternative, nontraditional automated tools or techniques to impede Cyber Crime.Excelitte AI uses Artificial Intelligence/ Deep Machine Learning, Rank/Scoring, Software Robotics, and all manner of Automation to pre-empt, offensively, and defensively attack cybercrime entities/devices.Excelitte features include a free-to-use phishing message scanner , 4-factor authentication (including biometrics) to provide access to your data, 256-AES BIT Encryption of all data/files at rest, automatic backup of all files once it is encrypted then a copy is now sent via email to the user, and all data is secured in its current location, no users data is stored on Excelitte host servers or computers.Excelitte is the first product of its kind that uses varying technologies including Encryption, Automation, 4-factor authentication, biometrics, etc to secure or provide access to data at rest, it also captures/imports data from spreadsheets in seconds, backs it up, and secures it automatically.Excelitte has a friendly user interface that encapsulates and hides all its complexity as a software application.We are so confident about Excelitte's ability to secure all data that we have put out a hacking challenge to all ethical hackers, Cyber Criminals, etc for up to 12 months now, and even with close to 100 attacks each week, no attempt has gotten through the front door.The core Excelitte features are deployed as an out-of-the-box solution and can start to secure all data instantly.TEMSCONSU the Excelitte parent company now provides a 100% full refund guarantee in the unlikely event that any data it is protecting becomes vulnerable to Cyber Crime.Please get in touch with us at www.excelitte.com if you want to learn more or to use the Excelitte entry offering for free.

Excelitte provides 100% security for both data and all your sensitive files in an instant