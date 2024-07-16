Apollomics Granted 180-Day Extension to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc. (Nasdaq: APLM) (“Apollomics” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, announced today that it received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it has granted the Company’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market. As previously disclosed, Apollomics had received a notice from Nasdaq on January 16, 2024 that it is not in compliance with the Bid Price Requirement (as defined below), because the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.



Subject to the Company meeting certain financial, share price and other requirements, Nasdaq granted the Company an extension until January 13, 2025 to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum bid price of $1.00 the “Bid Price Requirement”) for the Company's Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”). If at any time before January 13, 2025 the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance with this minimum bid price requirement. If compliance with this minimum bid price requirement cannot be demonstrated to Nasdaq’s satisfaction by January 13, 2025, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company’s Common Stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal Nasdaq’s delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid prices of its Ordinary Shares and will evaluate available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement or maintain compliance with any of the other Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics’ lead programs include its core product, vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States, and uproleselan (APL-106), a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers, which is currently in Phase 1 and Phase 3 clinical trials in China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

