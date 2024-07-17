Washington Construction Defect Center Urges a Homeowner in a New Subdivision Anywhere in Washington State with Construction Defects-Unresolved Builder Punch List Items to Call for Some Meaningful Help

"When it comes to repairs related to construction defects based on our experience the home builders are ignoring the homeowner-homeowners. If this sounds like you-please call us at 866-714-6466.” — Washington Construction Defect Center

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Construction Defect Center says, "We are appealing to a new homeowner in a newer subdivision or townhouse development anywhere in Washington State to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their home builder has ignored repeated requests to repair their punch list repair items fixed, and or if shortly after move in the homeowner has discovered more serious construction defect issues, such as leaking roofs, windows, siding issues or foundation issues.

"We have been assisting homeowners in Washington State with construction defects for two decades, we are advocates, and we do not want a homeowner left holding the bag for repairs the home builder should pay for. Since COVID home builders in Washington State and nationwide have been using the short- staffed excuse-or the replacement parts are on back-order excuse.

As a result, many homeowner's homes have never had their punch list items repaired. When it comes to more substantial repairs related to construction defects based on our experience the home builders are ignoring the homeowner or homeowners. If this sounds like you-please call us at 866-714-6466 and we will try to help."

https://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Washington Construction Defect Center Would Like to Hear from Homeowners in New Subdivisions If They Have the Following Types of Problems:

*Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective siding.

*Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

*Exterior doors that were improperly installed-with the result being water leaks.

*Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

*Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

*Single family homes in newer subdivisions with mold issues because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process.

*Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

*Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and or mold.

https://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

In Washington State, the statute of limitations for construction defects is six years from the issuance of the certificate of occupancy. The Washington Construction Defect Center is urging homeowners in subdivisions or townhouses not older than five years to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have construction defect issues that the home builder failed to fix, or now refuses to fix.

Frequently, home builders offer a one-year warranty and then refuse to repair obvious construction defects after the homeowner has been in the home for twelve months. The group is urging homeowners like this in Washington State to call them anytime. https://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com