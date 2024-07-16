Monumental Milestone Announced for Uncle Sharkii as Long Term Franchisees Take Over International Market Place Store

Hawaiian locals Sonny Carvalho & Carla Dutro are the new franchise owners of the iconic flagship location, the first ever Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar in Hawai’i.

We wanted a team who truly exhibited the Spirit of Aloha and grasped everything that Uncle Sharkii represents — affordability, healthy options, delicious food, and ‘Ohana.” — Fen Reyes, CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar