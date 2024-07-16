Monumental Milestone Announced for Uncle Sharkii as Long Term Franchisees Take Over International Market Place Store
Hawaiian locals Sonny Carvalho & Carla Dutro are the new franchise owners of the iconic flagship location, the first ever Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar in Hawai’i.
We wanted a team who truly exhibited the Spirit of Aloha and grasped everything that Uncle Sharkii represents — affordability, healthy options, delicious food, and ‘Ohana.”WAIKIKI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® is making historic waves this month as longtime franchise partners Sonny Carvalho, a Native Hawaiian, and Carla Dutro, who was born and raised in Hawai’i, are taking over its first-ever Hawaii location nestled within the renowned International Market Place, Waikiki’s premiere dining, shopping and entertainment destination.
— Fen Reyes, CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
This significant step will transfer the huge responsibility of continuing the legacy and authenticity of what Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® has built its very foundation on in the islands of Aloha by placing it into the hands of the brand’s multi-unit franchise partners who also own a unit in Kahala Mall located in Honolulu. As longtime residents of Hawai’i, Carvalho and Dutro are both deeply familiar and rooted in the culture and heritage of what makes Hawai’i special. Both have extensive franchise experience with Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® at their first location at Kahala Mall. The Hawaiian power couple completely embody the Uncle Sharkii company philosophy and team culture, says Fen Reyes, CEO and co-founder of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar.
“We wanted a team who truly exhibited the Spirit of Aloha and grasped everything that Uncle Sharkii represents — affordability, healthy options, delicious food, and ‘Ohana. Their local insight and experience are key reasons we trust them to manage Uncle Sharkii's operations seamlessly while upholding our company's missions and values,” stated Fen Reyes. “This flagship location is and always will be a special place. This will be a historical step for Uncle Sharkii and having franchisee owners who are natives to Hawai’i and fully engrained in sharing our Uncle Sharkii values to the world, just fits perfectly. We can’t wait to see and celebrate their continued success alongside them.”
The company emphasized the importance of maintaining authenticity in the International Market Place location through the ownership transfer and working to keep the iconic territory within the hands of a team innately familiar with Hawai’i and who can emulate the same Aloha Vibes that made this space so nostalgic and special. Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder and COO, once commented in a statement previously released when the brand first joined the famed shopping plaza, saying “Poke is in my blood. Joining International Market Place is monumental not only for our brand, but for me on a personal level.”
The announcement was made on the heels of waves of impressive news for the poke franchise, including a new partnership with Walmart®, a new location within Universal Studios Hollywood CityWalk®, and a partnership reward program with Hawaiian Airlines®— HawaiianMiles Buy & Fly.
“We have tremendous respect and confidence in this team, so much that we are transferring our first-ever location in Hawai’i to them during some of the strongest waves of growth our company has ever seen,” stated Fen Reyes.
Hailing from Hilo, Hawaii, Carvalho touts a deep military history, serving for 10 years in the United States Army. He also brings a rich real estate background touching on areas throughout Hawai’i and a slew of various professional experiences to the location. Raised in Hawai’i, Dutro has a robust resume, including over 20 years of experience in the financing industry. The team have been Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® franchisees since April of 2022.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® has seen tremendous unit growth since it first launched its franchise opportunity, showcasing nearly 70 contracts signed for in various stages of development throughout the U.S. The company is one of the only national poke franchises with a Hawai’i local born and raised Co-Founder at the helm, Raymond Reyes, and continues to stay focused on providing the authentic atmosphere and flavors that Hawai’i is known for, exhibited within its Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and Dole Soft Serve®.
The rapidly growing poke bar franchise continues to seek entrepreneurs who possess a strong passion for ‘Ohana values, a love for fresh poke fare, and a desire to be hands-on in the business. No previous restaurant ownership experience is needed. Uncle Sharkii is proud to provide exclusive franchise incentives to veterans, first responders, and essential workers.
Opportunities to own an Uncle Sharkii franchise are available throughout the U.S. and beyond. To learn more about the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise opportunity, visit www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com.
ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR®
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® (www.unclesharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The Founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on ‘Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.
Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai’i represents. Poke originated from Hawai’i as a snack for fishermen.
Currently Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawai’i, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.
The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
Quynh Vu
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
