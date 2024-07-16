Allbirds Names Jason Israel as VP of Design

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make products in a better way, today announced that Jason Israel has been named VP of Design, effective June 1. Israel reports to Chief Design Officer, Adrian Nyman.



Nyman and Israel – alongside the recent addition of a new Color & Materials leader, Ailsa Cordon-Michell, formerly of The North Face and Burberry – further strengthen Allbirds’s product team, focused on championing and elevating its design culture, which has been a core tenet of Allbirds since its founding.

“We are thrilled to have Jason join our design team at this pivotal time for Allbirds, when product and storytelling are paramount to our return to growth,” said Joe Vernachio, CEO. “He is already bringing a passion for beautiful and innovative design to the business. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise as we focus on our new product strategy that builds upon Allbirds’ core product franchises.”

Israel brings nearly two decades of design experience to Allbirds. Prior to joining Allbirds, he served as Global Creative Director for sporting goods company Salomon. Previously, Israel spent a cumulative eight years at Specialized Bicycle Components, most recently serving as Head of Global Design, and five years at The North Face, most recently serving as Global Creative Director of Performance. Earlier in his career, he was a designer of apparel, gloves and bags for K2 Sports. Israel earned a BAAS in Graphic Design and Fine Art from San Diego State University.

About Allbirds

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’s sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with tree fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

