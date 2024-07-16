Delisting of Securities of CONX Corp.; Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II; Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.; Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd.; Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.; Quadro Acquisition One Corp.; DermTech, Inc.; TRACON…

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and warrants of CONX Corp. CONX Corp.’s securities were suspended on May 6, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and warrants of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II’s securities were suspended on May 10, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 16, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd.’s securities were suspended on May 21, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, rights, and warrants of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on May 29, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Quadro Acquisition One Corp. Quadro Acquisition One Corp.’s securities were suspended on May 29, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of DermTech, Inc. DermTech, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 27, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 28, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common and warrants of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 3, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Dynatronics Corporation. Dynatronics Corporation’s securities were suspended on July 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrants, and units of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on July 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.