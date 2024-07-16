Humphreys County Disaster Recovery Center to Close July 20

MADISON, Miss. – The Disaster Recovery Center in Humphreys County operated by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and FEMA will close permanently at 2 p.m. July 20.

The center is located at:

Humphreys County

Humphreys County Multipurpose Building (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage across the street from Willard Jack Trucking)

417 Silver City Road

Belzoni, MS 39038

The center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Even though the last recovery center is closing, FEMA is still on the ground in Mississippi to help homeowners and renters recover from the April 8-11, 2024, storms.

FEMA will continue to receive and process appeals, assist applicants with questions and help survivors apply for assistance. Survivors can contact FEMA by:

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Going online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA mobile app

Survivors have until August 9, 2024, to apply for assistance.

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.