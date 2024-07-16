(Subscription required) Courts have no “bright line rule” that signals when they should sever unconscionable terms from an employment arbitration agreement and let the remaining contract survive or simply toss the pact altogether, the California Supreme Court unanimously held Monday.
You just read:
California Supreme Court Kicks 'Unconscionable' Arbitration Case Back to Court of Appeal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.