Want to be a court interpreter in Stanislaus County? This program will pay for your fees

To meet the demand for certified court interpreters across the state, the Judicial Council approved the California Court Interpreter Workforce Pilot Program. It aims to increase court interpreter numbers by reimbursing participants for training and exam fees.

Want to be a court interpreter in Stanislaus County? This program will pay for your fees

