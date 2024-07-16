State's Arts Agency awards nearly $900,000 to be distributed among 149 area arts entities

RHODE ISLAND, July 16 - Providence, RI – R.I. State Council on the Arts announced today 149 grants totaling more than $898,653 were awarded throughout Rhode Island to arts and culture organizations, individual artists, folk apprenticeships and fellowships, arts educators and schools, and arts and health. The grants received support from appropriations by the R.I. General Assembly and were federally funded through the National Endowment for the Arts.

"On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, congratulations to our State's Arts Council for all of the thorough work to provide key investments in arts, folk artists, artists, arts and health, and arts education programming, an important sector in the lives of Rhode Islanders," said Governor McKee. "The grants being announced today, in addition to continuing to ensure R.I.'s reputation nationally as an arts and cultural destination, are a reminder that the arts bring audiences to our town and city centers and fill our restaurants and shops."

"These artists and non-profits enrich our communities through the arts and help diversify our economy. I'm pleased to support federal funding for these artistic, cultural, and educational endeavors," said U.S. Senator Jack Reed.

"Rhode Island's creative economy punches above its weight," said Senator Whitehouse. "These new investments will cultivate future generations of talent and support artists and art educators who play an important role in making our small state a big incubator of art and culture."

"Rhode Island is home to a thriving arts scene, and I'm thrilled that these grants will help Rhode Islanders showcase their creativity, preserve cultural heritage, build community and drive economic activity in our state," said Rep. Seth Magaziner.

"The Rhode Island Council on the Arts provides immeasurable benefits for the First Congressional District and our state at large, empowering those who work to inspire, uplift, and unite our communities," said Congressman Amo. "Today's announcement, which dedicates nearly $900,000 in direct funding for programs and organizations in the Ocean State, ensures that arts and culture continue to flourish — a mission that I'm proud to support through my work in Congress."

"At RISCA, we are grateful for the artists, folk artist fellows and apprentices, arts educators, and arts and culture organizations that contribute to the vibrancy of our communities by fostering expression; building community ties; perpetuating cultural traditions; and stimulating our economy. These grants will support projects and programs throughout the state, providing accessible and equitable opportunities to Rhode Islanders." said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "On behalf of the State's Arts Council, we are grateful for the ongoing support by the NEA, Gov. McKee, and our General Assembly."

From the latest federal statistics, the arts add some $2.37 billion to the state's economy and account for 3.2 percent of the state's GDP. The arts also have generated nearly 18,000 jobs in Rhode Island.

Some examples of projects supported in the current round of grants being announced today:

• Andre Lee Bassuet, Warwick, to lead three Hangeul (Korean alphabet) language art sessions for youth 8-12 years old and their caregivers at libraries in Warwick and Providence.

• Capeverdean American Community Development, Pawtucket, to host youth art classes on upcycling in fashion design taught by a visual and media art coordinator at AS220, Providence.

• Frank Olean Center, Westerly, to offer art workshops for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A public exhibition of the work is planned at the completion of the project.

• Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center, Newport, to give East Bay Met High School artists hands-on experience in a clay studio -- connecting social and empirical reasoning to their art practice and then will display them at the Newport Art Museum.

• Rhode Island Youth Theatre, North Kingstown, to produce a musical tour of North Kingstown's historic locations to usher in the 350-anniversary celebration of the town's founding.

• Queer.Archive.Work, Providence, to host the annual free independent publishing festival to celebrate queer, trans, and gender non-conforming artists, cartoonists, poets, and independent publishers.

• Jason Roseman, Pawtucket, to focus on his craft as a second- generation builder, tuner, and educator for the steel hand pan drum.

• Jing Wang, Providence, is a renowned composer and performer on the instrument called an erhu (Chinese two-stringed violin). Wang's apprentice will work on mastering the instrument and will perform for an audience.

Grants were distributed for the following programs: • Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships are designed to foster artistic skills between a mentor and an apprentice. The program creates an opportunity specifically for individuals who share a common cultural heritage. $41,998.

• Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowships support individual artists who demonstrate the highest level of skill and accomplishments in their craft. $10,000.

• Arts and Health funds both non-clinical arts engagements that promote and facilitate individual health and public arts activities that provide a public health benefit in Rhode Island communities. $50,000.

• Project Grants in Education support schools, nonprofit organizations, arts educators, and teaching artists. Recipients engage students in rich and meaningful artistic experiences in dedicated learning environments. $59,835.

• Project Grants for Organizations offer support to arts and culture projects that are relevant and meaningful to Rhode Island communities. $52,020.

• General Operating Support for Organizations Program is multi-year unrestricted operating support to arts and culture organizations and culturally specific organizations. $604,750.

• A Community Engaged Project Grant is funding for artists or groups of artists to create arts and culture projects that are directly and actively engaged with Rhode Island residents. $29,850.

• Make Art Grant provides grants to artists or groups of artists to create or continue specific artwork in any discipline. $50,200.