National Veteran Business Development Council Welcomes Avangrid as its Newest Corporate Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is thrilled to announce the addition of Avangrid, Inc. to its prestigious roster of corporate members. This partnership marks a significant milestone in NVBDC’s mission to provide greater access and opportunities for veteran-owned businesses across the United States.
Avangrid is a leading sustainable energy company with operations in 24 U.S. states. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility and community engagement. By joining NVBDC, Avangrid reinforces its dedication to supporting veteran entrepreneurs and fostering an inclusive supply chain.
"We are honored to welcome Avangrid as our newest corporate member," said Brigadier General (Ret) Richard Miller, President of NVBDC. "Their commitment to sustainability and community aligns perfectly with our mission to empower veteran business owners. Together, we can create more opportunities and drive meaningful change."
As a corporate member, Avangrid will have access to NVBDC's comprehensive database of certified veteran-owned businesses and will participate in various NVBDC events, including networking opportunities, educational workshops, and business matchmaking sessions. This collaboration aims to enhance Avangrid's supplier diversity initiatives while providing veteran business owners with valuable opportunities to expand their businesses.
“At Avangrid, we're dedicated to creating a business environment where diversity is not just welcomed but celebrated,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “This new partnership with the National Veteran Business Development Council illustrates that commitment and is one of the many ways we can ensure our supply chain is as dynamic and robust as the communities we serve. Our supplier diversity program continues to grow each year, and I expect our engagement with NVBDC will only further our program by fostering meaningful connections, driving innovation, and contributing to the economic growth of veteran-owned businesses.”
About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT, with approximately $45 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its network business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.
Avangrid's Supplier Diversity program is centered on creating an inclusive and equitable environment that recognizes and values the unique qualities of each individual. The program aims to promote the participation of businesses owned by ethnic minorities, women, service-disabled veterans, veterans, people with disabilities, and LGBTQI+ individuals in the company's procurement process. Avangrid believes that innovation thrives in diverse and inclusive settings and has aligned its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategy with this belief by focusing on increasing representation, driving opportunity, and building community.
To achieve its supplier diversity goals, Avangrid actively seeks out certified diverse suppliers that offer competitive and high-quality goods and services. This includes maximizing the representation of diverse suppliers in its procurement process, ensuring the inclusion of these businesses as part of its strategic sourcing. The company's commitment to supplier diversity not only benefits its business operations but also positively impacts its employees, clients, and the communities it serves. In 2023, Avangrid grew its supplier diversity program and surpassed its diverse supplier spend goal by 24%, achieving $284 million and creating a significant economic impact.
About NVBDC:
The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.
Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
