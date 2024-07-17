Negozee Partners with MegaMix Expo to Boost Latino Entrepreneurship in Southern California

This image is a promotional banner for the MegaMix Expo event. Focusing on “STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP” with “negozee”, whose logo includes a rocket icon.

Negozee and MegaMix Expo Join Forces: Empowering Latino Entrepreneurs at Southern California's Premier Business Networking Event

MegaMix Expo ignites a financial revolution for Latino entrepreneurs. By equipping our community with crucial financial literacy, it doesn't just open doors—it builds strong business foundations.” — Alexis Salamanca, Director of Operations

ONTARIO, CA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Negozee, the pioneering Spanish-language business social network, has announced a strategic partnership with MegaMix Expo, Southern California’s premier business exhibition event.

This collaboration aims to enhance financial literacy and business opportunities for Latino entrepreneurs across the region.

The partnership will debut at the upcoming Inland Empire MegaMix Expo, scheduled for August 7 and 8, 2024, at the Ontario Convention center. Negozee will bring its extensive network and resources to complement MegaMix Expo’s diverse industry connections, creating a powerful platform for Latino business owners to learn, grow, and thrive.

Negozee, as the first professional social media platform in Spanish, will offer attendees access to its unique suite of business tools and networking capabilities. This includes educational content, financial management resources, and opportunities to connect with industry leaders and potential partners.

The event will feature a dedicated “Contractor Corner,” focusing on workforce development in the construction sector and highlighting contracting opportunities for local and small businesses. This initiative aligns with both organizations’ commitment to uplift socially and economically disadvantaged businesses in under served communities.

With over 50 categories of businesses participating, from accounting services to website design, the Inland Empire MegaMix Expo promises to be a comprehensive showcase of Latino entrepreneurship and innovation.

This partnership between Negozee and MegaMix Expo marks a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and financially literate business community in Southern California. It underscores the growing importance of targeted support for Latino entrepreneurs in the region’s economic landscape.

For more information about the event and partnership, please visit www.megamixexpo.com or www.negozee.com.

About Negozee:

Negozee is the first Spanish-language professional social media platform, dedicated to connecting and empowering Latino entrepreneurs and professionals across America.

About MegaMix Expo:

MegaMix Expo is an annual business exhibition event that brings together diverse industries, enabling growth opportunities across Southern California.

Megamix Business Expo-Inland Empire, Aug. 7-8. Unlock new opportunities & forge lasting connections.