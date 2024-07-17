NLPC Calls on Convicted Felon Senator Bob Menendez to Resign From the Senate Or Be Expelled
NLPC Has Been Investigating Menendez Since 2017
It’s time for the U.S. Senate to expel this convicted felon if Senator Menendez refuses to resign.”FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), an ethics watchdog group, calls upon convicted felon Senator Bob Menendez to resign immediately from the U.S. Senate or be expelled due to his conviction today on all 16 counts of bribery, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. Menendez could face decades behind bars but under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, he more likely will receive 42 months when he is sentenced.
— Paul Kamenar
NLPC filed an ethics complaint against Senator Menendez last October before his trial calling upon the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate his criminal conduct, beginning with his claim that the bribery money was simply his frugal saving from this Senate salary over the years.
NLPC has been investigating Senator Menendez since at least 2013 when NLPC uncovered misconduct by Menendez pressuring U.S. officials to have the Dominican Republic honor a port security deal as reported by the New York Times.
Menendez’s 2017 trial on these and other charges resulted in a hung jury. Under circumstances that have yet to be explained, the Justice Department chose not to retry the duo.
“Clearly, Senator Menendez did not learn his lesson from his first trial and continued to act corruptly along with his wife by brazenly taking bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, and a Mercedes Benz from foreign businessman and trying to influence U.S. policy on behalf of Egypt,” said Peter Flaherty, Chairman of NLPC.
“It’s time for the U.S. Senate to expel this convicted felon if Senator Menendez refuses to resign,” said Paul Kamenar, counsel to NLPC who filed the ethics complaint against Menendez last October.
Dan Rene
National Legal and Policy Center
+1 202-329-8357
email us here