OP360 Expands Philippine Operations with New Floor in Davao City

Davao City - OP360 Diamond Tower Expansion Davao City - OP360 Diamond Tower Expansion

Global outsourcing solutions provider OP360 has opened a new floor in Davao City, Philippines, enhancing its regional operational capabilities.

With over 1,300 workstations at our Diamond Tower site, OP360 is poised to provide its brand of customized outsourcing solutions to more clients across the world.” — Ben Roberts, President and COO

DAVAO CIRY, PHILIPPINES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAVAO CITY, Leading global outsourcing solutions provider OP360 (OfficePartners360) has launched an additional floor in its Diamond Tower site in Davao City, Philippines, enhancing its operational capabilities in the region.

Consistent with the other floors, the new floor showcases a modern industrial interior design that pays homage to regional icons brought to life by official fit-out partner Trends and Concepts Total Interior Solutions. The floor features a range of amenities designed to prioritize productivity, employee well-being, and client satisfaction:

A 40-seater pantry with a breakout stage for engagement activities

Two training rooms (32 and 24-seat capacity) with AV systems and projector provisions

Phone booths for private calls

Client lounge with an AV system and snack bar

“With now over 1,300 workstations at our Diamond Tower site, OP360 is poised to provide its brand of customized outsourcing solutions to more clients across the world,” said Ben Roberts, President and Chief Operating Officer at OP360. “All these while also doubling down on our efforts to create employment opportunities for the region’s talents.”

OP360 Diamond Tower was launched in March 2023, following plans to strengthen the company’s presence in the country’s Mindanao region. Complementing this effort is an onsite recruitment center situated in a high-traffic area, which can accommodate 50-70 walk-in applicants daily.

For more information about OP360, visit us at www.OP360.com

About OP360

OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022, and we are a fast-growing full-service solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. We communicate effectively, care for our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensure rapid career development for our strong performers, and provide well above-the-norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters, ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.