Crypto Leaders To Unite at AI Lisbon 2024, Presented by ICP Hub & Lunar Strategy

ICP & Lunar Strategy To Host Massive Crypto + AI Conference In November 2024

Lisbon, Portugal, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This November, Lisbon is set to become the epicenter of innovation as the Crypto AI Conference 2024 convenes at the LX Factory. Spanning two days, from November 14 to 15, this massive event will bring together over 2,000 leaders in AI and crypto from around the globe.

Hosted by award-winning web3 marketing agency Lunar Strategy, in collaboration with the local ICP Hub and event agency Embassy, the conference promises a dynamic blend of insightful keynotes, hands-on workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Key Details For Crypto AI Conference Lisbon

Crypto AI:Con takes place in the vibrant LX Factory, an industrial complex turned cultural hub; attendees will experience the perfect blend of historic charm and modern creativity. The venue’s unique atmosphere, spacious warehouses, and trendy restaurants provide an inspiring backdrop for exchanging groundbreaking ideas.

The conference is designed for anyone eager to delve into the latest advancements at the intersection of crypto and AI. Whether you're a developer, investor, or industry enthusiast, you'll find value in the expert-led sessions and interactive panels. Additionally, side events tailored for AI founders, venture capitalists, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) will facilitate focused deal-making and collaboration.

Here’s what attendees can expect throughout the conference:



2-day conference with expert keynotes

Hands-on workshops and panels

Networking with industry professionals

Demos of AI-driven crypto projects

Demos of cutting-edge AI-driven crypto projects from notable partners such as ICP Hubs, Cookie3, Phala Network, and Privasea will highlight the event. Lunar Capital, Crypto Slate, and Crypto Saving Expert will support media coverage.

Attendees should note that all sales are final, with no refunds, exchanges, or cancellations. The conference runs daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, ensuring ample time to absorb knowledge and make meaningful connections. Early birds can take advantage of a substantial 90% discount, with tickets priced between €55 and €95.

About ICP Hub Portugal

ICP Hub Portugal is a recent and vital addition to the global ICP developer community. Under the leadership of Tim Haldorsson, Founder and CEO of Lunar Strategy, the hub is dedicated to empowering developers and innovators to realize their visions using the IC Protocol. Through a variety of initiatives including networking events, builder workshops, hackathons, and other activations, ICP Hub Portugal fosters a vibrant community of forward-thinking founders and builders. Their goal is to support the development of an open and autonomous internet, driving progress and innovation in the digital space.

About Lunar Strategy

Lunar Strategy is an award-winning agency that has significantly impacted the growth of over 200 crypto ecosystems and projects since 2019. With more than $200 million raised for clients and $3 million invested into KOLs, Lunar Strategy is dedicated to creating sustainable growth for crypto projects. The agency leverages its deep expertise and marketing acumen to allow project teams to focus on building their products while ensuring they reach millions of targeted, highly engaged users.

