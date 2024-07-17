HCK Hot Chicken Fires Up Vinton, VA, with the Opening of Its Newest Location
Celebrates grand opening with Free Sandwiches for first 24 guests on July 20thVINTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spicy addition is coming to Vinton, VA, as HCK Hot Chicken, the renowned fast-casual restaurant brand known for its fiery Nashville-style cuisine and distinctive premium sauces, announces the grand opening of its first outlet in the city. The event is set to take place on July 20th, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 2499 East Washington Ave.
Al Khalili Mohammad, a seasoned professional in the Financial Services sector with an impressive track record in credit analysis, banking structures, risk management, and portfolio management for over 600 clients, is at the forefront of this exciting venture.
The new restaurant not only marks the brand's inaugural step into Vinton but also introduces a novel concept by situating the eatery outside a BP gas station.
"We are delighted to bring HCK Hot Chicken to Vinton and to offer a location that synergizes the convenience of a gas station with the gourmet appeal of a fast-casual restaurant," said Al Khalili Mohammad. "This is more than just a place to eat; it's a destination to experience top-notch food and comfort."
In celebration of the opening, HCK Hot Chicken will give out a free sandwich to the first 24 guests in line. Plus, all guests will have the opportunity to enjoy $5 sandwiches throughout the opening day (limit one per guest).
Adding to the excitement, a prize wheel will be on-site for customers to spin and win free food for their next visit; guests will also have the chance to sign up for a chance to win Free Sandwiches for a Year. To enter the giveaway, register here. The winners will get one free combo each month for twelve months.
Renowned for its unique blend of top-quality ingredients and the ability to unite people through the love of food, HCK Hot Chicken is set to become a community staple.
"HCK Hot Chicken holds the power to bring people together," remarked Al Khalili Mohammad, owner of the Vinton HCK Hot Chicken. "And we're thrilled to extend this experience to the residents of Vinton."
This new 1,500 sq. ft. location will offer dine-in, pickup, and delivery options through third-party services such as Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. With plenty of parking, an accompanying convenience store, and a gas station, it promises convenience and quality in one location.
Operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HCK Hot Chicken was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. HCK Hot Chicken lives up to its name with its unique and premium hot sauces that each infuse a different type of pepper.
For more information, visit https://www.eathck.com/ or follow HCK Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.
About HCK Hot Chicken
HCK Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history’s most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.
In 2020, HCK Hot Chicken opened their flagship location in Woodbridge, VA. The restaurant features a flavor-packed menu that is complemented by a signature line of premium sauces. In 2022, HCK Hot Chicken launched a nationwide franchising program to bring their fun, fast-casual restaurant brand to more communities.
To learn more, visit https://www.eathck.com/.
