OP360 Named Finalist for Company for Philippines Regional Development of the Year

OP360 - Solaia Finalist for Company for Regional Development OP360 Finalist in Company For Regional Development Awards by IBPAP

OP360, a global BPO company, has been named one of the finalists for the Company for Regional Development of the Year award at Solaia: The IT-BPM Awards

Our Philippine operations in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro power our global service capabilities as we also enrich the economic ecosystems of these regions.” — Cynirene Rodriguez, Sr. Implementation Manager

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360 (OfficePartners360), an award-winning global BPO company, has been named one of only 6 finalists for the Company for Regional Development of the Year award at the inaugural Solaia: The IT-BPM Awards.

Organized by the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the awards ceremony celebrated the outstanding achievements driving the Philippine IT-BPM sector forward. For OP360, the recognition underscores its commitment to supporting the local communities and economies of the cities it calls home.

Present to receive a bar of recognition on behalf of OP360 was Senior Implementations Manager Cynirene Rodriguez.

“Being named a finalist attests to our strategic focus on building our footprint beyond traditional outsourcing hubs. Our Philippine operations in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro power our global service capabilities as we also enrich the economic ecosystems of these regions,” she said.

Having operations in frontier cities that rival the status quo has enabled OP360 to tap and invest in new talent pools to cater to the increasing need for customized outsourcing solutions, advocating for both outsourcing excellence and balanced regional development.

For more information about OP360, visit us at www.OP360.com

About OP360

OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022, and we are a fast-growing full-service solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. We communicate effectively, care for our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensure rapid career development for our strong performers, and provide well above-the-norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters, ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.