Online Tool to Request Reductions to Traffic Tickets Now Available in All 58 California Counties

An online tool now offered by all superior courts in California is not only saving litigants a trip to the courthouse, it’s saving them money.

How the MyCitations Tool Works

MyCitations is an online tool that allows low-income individuals with infraction violations to request a reduction in their fines and fees without going to the courthouse. Users can also request a payment plan, more time to pay, or community service.

Image



Program Reaching Thousands of Low-Income Court Users

Launched in just seven county superior courts in April 2019, as of this month the MyCitations tool is now available in all 58 counties.

Since its original launch, more than 127,000 litigants have submitted requests to reduce their fines, resulting in approximately $49 million in reductions.

Other notable stats from the MyCitations program include:

Number of requests submitted since the program’s launch: 177,000

Amount of requests approved for some kind of relief: 86%

Average amount reduced through a MyCitations court order: $277



The Judicial Council's Administrative Director Shelley Curran gave an update and brief history of the MyCitations tool at the council's July 12 business meeting.

Report Finds Reducing Fines and Fees Benefits Both Litigants and Courts

A report submitted to the Legislature back in February analyzed the MyCitations program since its launch through December 2023. That report was consistent with earlier evaluations of the MyCitations tool, also finding that litigants are more likely to repay the full amount of fines and fees as the amount ordered to pay decreases.

Comparing the repayment rates among 40,801 cases studied demonstrates that more defendants

fully repay their court debt as the amount ordered to pay decreases. The rate of repayment ranges from around 70% for cases where defendants are ordered to pay up to $100 to below 20% when the ordered amount exceeds $500.

Image



MyCitations Features and Promotion

Adding to the MyCitations tool’s functionality, a new Online Trial by Declaration module allows a defendant to contest eligible traffic citations by submitting a written statement and uploading evidence online. The Superior Court of San Francisco County expects to pilot this online trial module next month.

To better reach ticket holders, all California traffic/infraction tickets now have information about the MyCitations tool and how to access it. In addition, information about the program is posted on local court websites as well as the California Courts website.