More supports will help youth tackle barriers to employment, education

CANADA, July 16 - More young people with barriers to employment or education will have access to Foundry’s expanded employment program.

Foundry’s Work and Education program provides integrated and personal wraparound assistance to people age 15 to 24, including health, mentoring, education, skills development and job-placement services. A $9-million provincial investment is expanding the program to six more Foundry centres in addition to sustaining the program at 12 existing centres and through Foundry’s provincial virtual service.

“Employment can be a powerful tool of recovery and wellness, which is why we are taking action to help more young people get access to employment services and education,” said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “We’re expanding Foundry’s Work and Education program to six more communities, so more young people get life-changing, local and personal employment supports.”

The free program provides individualized supports and counselling to help youth explore their interests and develop the skills they need though various one-on-one interventions, workshops, post-secondary education or certification programs to achieve education or career goals.

“I’m excited about the Foundry Work and Education program expanding because it will mean that more young people across B.C. will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and make them a living reality,” said Kasey M., a Foundry client. “I feel so grateful that a place like Foundry exists, a place that is committed to championing the wellness needs of young people and creating a safe and supportive environment where everyone is welcome exactly as they are.”

Foundry centres in Sea to Sky (Squamish), Cariboo Chilcotin (Williams Lake), East Kootenay (Cranbrook), Surrey (once open), Langley and Port Hardy are joining Foundry centres in Abbotsford, Campbell River, Kelowna, North Shore, Prince George, Vancouver-Granville, Victoria, Ridge Meadows, Penticton, Richmond, Terrace and the Comox Valley. In addition, the program will be offered through Foundry’s virtual service.

In 2021, the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction contributed $5.1 million toward the launch of Foundry’s Work and Education program. Since then, the program has supported approximately 550 young people every year through its provincial virtual services and at existing centres. With this expansion, the program is expected to support more than 800 young people each year with their social and emotional well-being, work toward education goals, improve their employment readiness and achieve success in the labour market. Interested people can contact their nearest Foundry to inquire about participating in the program and do not need a referral from another organization.

Foundry is a provincewide network of integrated youth wellness centres where young people can access a variety of wraparound supports and services, including individualized mental-health care, substance-use services, physical and sexual health care and social services, as well as youth and family peer supports. There are 18 Foundry centres open in the province and 17 more in development. Referrals are not required to visit a centre or to receive online support, and all services are free and confidential.

Quotes:

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions –

“There’s nothing more important than helping young people thrive. We know that employment and education are important factors that impact people’s mental health and well-being. Foundry’s holistic approach to wellness supports young people to be successful in all areas of their lives, so they can build the confidence and resiliency they need to stay healthy and well in the long term.”

Randy Boissonnault, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages –

“Removing barriers to education and employment is the surest way to grow our workforce and economy. Today’s investment in the Foundry Work and Education program will expand their reach, giving more young Canadians access to the support and tools they need to get ahead in their careers.”

Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox –

“Young people are being supported on their pathway to a meaningful career. Foundry is a leader in our communities and this investment will give youth and young adults access to the supports they need as they transition to adulthood.”

Tanya Timbers, youth employment specialist, Foundry Work and Education program –

“Well-being can often mean different things to different young people but I’ve witnessed first-hand the enormous role that a purposeful path forward in education or work can play in complementing and further supporting a young person’s mental-health journey. I feel grateful to be part of such important work and I’m thrilled at the positive impact and expanded reach that this funding will engender for youth.”

Quick Facts:

Funding support for this expansion is through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

The Foundry Work and Education program launched in 2021 with multiple funders, including Service Canada.

The Province invested nearly $75 million over three years through Budget 2023 to enhance Foundry services and expand the network in the province, as a crucial part of B.C.’s primary and mental-health care system.

Learn More:

To learn more about Foundry, visit: https://foundrybc.ca/get-support

If you or someone you know needs mental-health supports, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health/mental-health-substance-use/virtual-mental-health-supports