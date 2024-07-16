Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,373 in the last 365 days.

New Book "Approaching God: Lessons from Leviticus" by Dr. Michael A. Milton Accessible to All, Not Just Scholars

This is the cover illustration for the new book by Dr. Michael A. Milton, Approaching God: Lessons from Leviticus.

Michael A. Milton. Approaching God: Lessons from Leviticus. UK: Christian Focus Publications, 2024.

New Book Release by Theologian and Author Michael A. Milton, PhD Unlocks the Lessons of Leviticus for Today

In this important new commentary, Michael Milton connects Leviticus to the overall metanarrative of Scripture—accessible and faithful—I highly recommend Approaching God.”
— Robert J. Pacienza, PhD, Senior Pastor, Coral Ridge Presb. Church
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Focus Publications is pleased to announce the release of "Approaching God: Lessons from Leviticus" by noted theologian and pastor Michael A. Milton, PhD. In this insightful and pastoral treatment of one of the Bible's most often overlooked books, Milton uncovers the treasures and timeless truths within Leviticus.

Discover the Treasures of Leviticus

God's call to the Israelites changed everything. Amid the vast, severe wilderness of the Sinai region, during a time of sorrow and disappointment over a recent national sin, God spoke the words, "And the Lord called," interrupting time and space, regret and reason, futility, and hope. In these moments, He revealed the pattern of the gospel: the holiness of God, the problem of human sin, God's plan of salvation, and His call to holiness through His gracious provision. Milton demonstrates how Leviticus shows a way for sinful humans to live in the presence of a holy God.

Leviticus for Modern-Day Christians

Milton's "Approaching God" doesn't just reflect on the past; it speaks directly to Christ's followers today. Leviticus points consistently to Jesus, the fulfillment of every antitype, revealing the stark reality of sin and the barrier it creates between mankind and God. This book invites readers to see how these ancient texts are still profoundly relevant.

A Structured Journey Through Leviticus

Milton begins with an informative overview of Leviticus, discussing its title, authorship, time, and biblical context. He then divides the book into four sections:

Called to Worship (chapters 1-7)
Called to Ministry (chapters 8-10)
Called to Purity (chapters 11-16)
Called to holiness (chapters 17-27)
Throughout these sections, Milton draws parallels between the ancient Israelites and modern believers, illustrating how God's call to holiness applies to us today.

Ideal for Personal and Group Study

Approaching God is perfect for personal Bible study and pastors or small group leaders who guide others through Leviticus. With its clear structure and insightful commentary, this book will deepen your understanding of God's word and His call to holiness.

Book Details

Format: Paperback
Language: English
ISBN: 1527111563
ISBN13: 9781527111561
Release Date: July 2024
Publisher: Christian Focus Publications
Length: 184 Pages

Michael A. Milton, PhD, is a noted theologian, pastor, and author. With a passion for uncovering the riches of Scripture, he brings a pastoral heart and a scholar's mind to his work. "Approaching God: Lessons from Leviticus" is his latest contribution to helping believers grow in their faith and understanding of God's word.

Learn more about Dr. Michael A. Milton at michaelmilton.org/about. Or subscribe to the free newsletter at michaelamilton.substack.com

Michael Milton
Faith for Living, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Other

Approaching God: Lessons from Leviticus Book Trailer

You just read:

New Book "Approaching God: Lessons from Leviticus" by Dr. Michael A. Milton Accessible to All, Not Just Scholars

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more