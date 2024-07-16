Ecobat Welcomes DTSC’s Draft Permit for City of Industry Facility
Ecobat Resources California
Release of draft permit marks the beginning of 120-day public comment period with the opportunity for public review
Our COI facility stands as a testament to environmental innovation, with industry-leading emission-control equipment ensuring operations do not adversely impact the environment.”CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in lead-acid battery recycling, is pleased to announce the release of a draft updated operating permit by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) for its City of Industry (COI) battery recycling facility. The release of the draft permit marks the beginning of a 120-day public comment period with opportunities for the public to review and provide feedback on the conditions in the draft permit.
— Thys Jordan, Plant Manager
The renewal of this permit is crucial to the continuing environmental modernization of Ecobat’s operations. The draft permit includes new conditions that will allow Ecobat to further improve recycling operations by making them even more protective of human health and the environment.
About Ecobat and the Facility
Ecobat is a global leader in lead-acid battery recycling, dedicated to sustainable and innovative recycling solutions. Our facilities are at the forefront of environmental and technological advancements, reflecting our commitment to safety, community, and the environment.
Ecobat’s COI facility is the only one of its kind in the Western United States, safely recycling over 10 million car batteries each year with a 98% recycling rate, the highest of any industrial recycling process. The state-of-the-art equipment and highly skilled workforce at our COI facility transform old batteries into ingots and alloys, essential for lead-based products and components critical to the clean energy transition.
Ecobat’s Environmental Commitment
Our COI facility stands as a testament to environmental innovation, with industry-leading emission-control equipment ensuring operations do not adversely impact the environment. Ecobat has invested over $50 million in health and safety measures, protecting both the community and our workforce. We prioritize safety while maintaining our commitment to environmental stewardship.
Public Participation
We encourage and welcome the community’s engagement in the 120-day review and comment period. Community input and support are vital for the continual process of modernizing our facility and further improving its safety and environmental controls.
Please direct your comments on the draft permit to SAM.COE@DTSC.GOV. While we encourage public engagement in DTSC’s official public participation campaign, we also encourage community members to contact us directly with any questions about our operations or proposed environmental improvements at 626.364.1282 (English & Spanish) or email us at resourcescainfo@ecobat.com.
Dan Kramer - 1
Ecobat Resources California
+1 949-415-8721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube