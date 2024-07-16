Submit Release
IDOL Conducts Annual Prevailing Wage Survey, New Rates Posted

ILLINOIS, July 16 - Law Requires Posting No Later Than July 15th


SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) posted updated prevailing wage rates, by construction trade, for each county on Monday this week. By requiring that local prevailing wages are paid on public works construction and infrastructure projects, the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act helps ensure that Illinois' tax dollars are re-invested back into Illinois' workforce and spent in Illinois' economy.


Under the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act, in the month of June, the Illinois Department of Labor investigates and determines the prevailing rate of wages for each county in the State. The prevailing wage is defined as "hourly cash wages plus annualized fringe benefits ... paid generally, in the locality in which the work is being performed, to employees engaged in work of a similar character on public works."


"Establishing, publishing, and enforcing prevailing wage rates are core functions of the Department," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. "Keeping rates up-to-date safeguards local contractors' ability to bid and win publicly funded construction and infrastructure projects and provides local workers with quality job opportunities."


From now until August 14th, people who disagree with the published rates may object in writing to the Department. Any objection filed will then be granted a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge.


For more information on prevailing wage rates, visit IDOL's website.

