Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice responds to fire at Illinois Youth Center in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, ILLINOIS, July 16 - The Illinois Youth Center at Warrenville, a secure facility of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ), sustained significant fire damage to its main building yesterday afternoon. Several fire departments responded to the fire, which began in the kitchen. The building that was affected by the fire includes educational programming, health care, a dining room, recreational space, and administrative offices.

When the fire occurred, 34 youth and 55 staff were on the campus. All youth and staff were safely evacuated, and youth were transported to the Department's PEACE Center in St. Charles.

The Illinois Youth Center at Warrenville has served young people in the juvenile justice system since the mid-1970s. Significant renovations are planned for the location as part of the 21st Century Transformation Model announced by Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton in the summer of 2020.

Acting Director Robert Vickery stated, "I want to commend IDJJ staff for quickly following protocols and procedures to keep everyone safe. We are very grateful to the Warrenville Fire Department and all others who responded."

The Warrenville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) was created by statute in 2006 with the mandate of safely housing and rehabilitating youth committed to its custody. The mission of IDJJ is to promote community safety and positive youth outcomes by building youth skills and strengthening families.