TeamHealth launches Post-Acute Care Medical Director Leadership Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamHealth is excited to announce the launch of the Post-Acute Care Medical Director Leadership Academy (MDLA), a groundbreaking program aimed at empowering medical directors with the essential knowledge and skills to excel in post-acute care settings. The MDLA is designed to enhance the quality of patient and resident care through comprehensive education and training.



TeamHealth’s Post-Acute Care service line prioritizes the highest quality and ensures coordination of care among its medical directors, clinicians, specialists, and after-hours care providers. The Post-Acute Care MDLA furthers TeamHealth’s commitment to the professional development of medical directors and clinicians with the expertise necessary to elevate their facility’s clinical and Five-Star Quality Rating System outcomes.

“Our comprehensive Medical Director Leadership Academy fills an educational gap the field often experiences,” stated Darren Swenson, MD, MSHQSM, CPE, president of TeamHealth Post-Acute Care. “With this training, our clinicians will have a competitive advantage in the Post-Acute ecosystem to lead clinical programs, including reducing readmissions, improving quality measures, root cause analysis, and engaging in the facility survey process.”

The MDLA provides a curriculum with two learning paths and 11 courses developed internally by TeamHealth’s Post-Acute Care regional and national clinical leaders. The courses cover all the fundamentals needed to perform and excel in a data-driven approach. Continuing medical education credits will be offered to TeamHealth clinicians.

