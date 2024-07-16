Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group will meet July 25

The purpose of the Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group is to review current processes for how Idaho Fish and Game issues general season deer and elk tags to nonresidents, and to develop recommendations to the Commission on potential improvements. This group will review options, including using a draw system and enhancing the current over-the-counter system.

To ensure input from a range of perspectives, the Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group includes representation from the Idaho Legislature, Idaho hunters, rural economic interests, and the outfitting industry. Recognizing modifications to the existing system may require legislation or rulemaking in 2025 and/or 2026, the intent is for the Advisory Group to finalize recommendations before the end of the year.

Members of the public are welcome to observe the meeting using the Zoom information below. There will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting.



Meeting Details

July 25, 2024, 9-11 a.m. MDT via teleconference

To join the meeting, click the following:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85318839654

Or dial: +1 253 205 0468 US



Agenda (order of agenda subject to change)

Welcome and housekeeping

a. Round-robin introductions Virtual meeting ground rules reminder Finalization of Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group charter (Action Item) Follow up on IDFG staff assignments from previous meeting Overview of non-resident tag allocation

a. Rick Ward, State Wildlife Manager, IDFG Advisory Group reactions, thoughts, and questions Next steps Set next meeting

a. Virtual vs in person Meeting Close



