DNR seeks comment on proposed nonpermanent structures and boating administrative rule revisions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for nonpermanent structures, permanently moored vessels, boating registration, boating equipment, and zoning.

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by the Governor on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the following rule chapters relating to programs administered by the Law Enforcement Bureau: 571 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapters 36 (Green Valley Lake Special Water Activity Rules), 37 (Boating Safety Equipment), 38 (Boat Registration and Numbering), 39 (Boating Passenger Capacity), 40 (Boating Speed and Distance Zoning), 41 (Boating Navigation Aids), 42 (Boating Accident Reports), 43 (Motorboat Noise), 45 (Boat Motor Regulations), 48 (Inspection of Permanently Moored Vessels) and Chapter 55 (Nonpermanent Structures). Chapters 36-43, including chapter 45, have been arranged into Divisions and combined into one chapter. Chapters 48 and 55 are remaining independent chapters.

These chapters have been revised to eliminate redundancies, improve efficiency, and implement updates in accordance with federal law changes and US Coast Guard guidance. Coal Creek Marsh, in Warren County, has been added to the list of artificial marshes in new Chapter 37 with relevant boating restrictions. New Chapter 37 also includes updates to comply with House File 2485, signed into law during the 2024 legislative session.

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through July 29, 2024. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to: Matt.bruner@dnr.iowa.gov for 571 IAC Chapter 55 and Susan.Stocker@dnr.iowa.gov for 571 IAC Chapters 37 and 48. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for these drafts, followed by a public hearing, in September 2024.

Versions of the rules, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr. gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/ Administrative-Rules.