DNR seeks comment on proposed special events and fireworks displays administrative rule revisions

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking informal comments on administrative rules for special events and fireworks displays.

Executive Order 10 (EO10), signed by the Governor on January 10, 2023, requires all state agencies to identify which administrative rule chapters will be retained or rescinded. The EO10 process includes public engagement with the opportunity for meaningful input.

The Iowa DNR has reviewed the following rule chapter relating to programs administered by the Department of Natural Resources: 571 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) Chapters 44 (Special Events and Fireworks Displays). This chapter has been revised to eliminate redundancies, improve efficiency, and implement updates.

The public are invited to provide informal comments on the proposed rule changes. DNR will accept written comments through July 29, 2024. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to Susan.Stocker@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

After receiving and reviewing informal comments, the DNR will create a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action. The DNR will host a formal public comment period for this draft, followed by a public hearing, in September 2024.

Versions of the rule, including a “clean” copy and a version showing revisions, can be found on the DNR webpage: https://www.iowadnr. gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/ Administrative-Rules.