Steve M. Klein, President and CEO of Northfield Bank, Elected to the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Bank, wholly-owned subsidiary of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFBK), announced today that Steven M. Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (the “FHLBNY”).



Mr. Klein stated, “The FHLBNY has stood strong for nearly a century, and I am honored to join the Board and work closely with my fellow Directors to support the FHLBNY’s commitment to our Members and the communities we serve.”

Mr. Klein serves as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of FHLBNY member Northfield Bank. Mr. Klein is responsible for leading strategic planning and execution related to lending, deposit gathering, technology deployment, risk management, customer and employee experience, and branding. He is a member of the New York Bankers Association, a member of the ABA Government Relations Council, and previous committee member of the ABA Community Bankers Council. Mr. Klein also is a board member of the New Jersey Bankers Association and past immediate Chair. He is a Trustee of the Northfield Bank Foundation, whose mission is to promote charitable purposes within the communities Northfield operates, focusing its efforts on projects to support education, health and human services, youth programs, and affordable housing. Mr. Klein also serves as a Director and Executive Committee member of the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation, a Director of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, and a Trustee, Executive Committee Member and Finance Chair of the Richmond University Medical Center. He is a Certified Public Accountant, and a member of the AICPA. Mr. Klein earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Montclair State University.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 39 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union Counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The FHLB-NY is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of March 31, 2024, the FHLB-NY serves 336 member institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FHLB-NY’s mission is to provide Members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.

